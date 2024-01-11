British and Irish Lions to send women’s team on New Zealand tour – reports

The British and Irish Lions are aiming to send a women’s team to New Zealand for a three-Test series in 2027, according to reports.

The Lions are staging a press conference in London on Tuesday when they are expected to unveil plans for a historic first women’s tour.

The Black Ferns are the current world champions but England, who would supply the bulk of any touring party, top the global rankings.

In 2023 a feasibility study delivered positive initial findings on the prospect of such a tour.

The study investigated key aspects of creating a women’s Lions tour, exploring rugby, brand, commercial, financial, spectator, logistical and scheduling considerations. Work will continue on areas such as the potential structure and timing of a tour before any final decision is made.

“Based on the outcome of these discussions and critical considerations being successfully addressed, a final decision can be made on whether the proposed tour can proceed,” read a Lions statement last February. Lions chief executive Ben Calveley added: “It is extremely positive that a British and Irish Lions women’s tour is possible in the future.

“While there is much to be considered, we are committed to taking the findings of this feasibility study and working closely with our unions, as well as other stakeholders in the coming months. I would like to thank World Rugby and our four unions from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales for their ongoing support.”

Black Ferns World Champion hooker Luka Connor welcomed the prospect of tackling the Lions last year.

“It would be an amazing opportunity for those players if the British and Irish Lions made a women’s team. Anything that helps grow the women’s game is exciting and if there was a team it would be an awesome display of the best players,” Connor told RugbyPass. “I’m unsure on what the organising for this would be, but it would be cool to tour over there and that could lead them to come to New Zealand too.

“I remember watching the team growing up playing against our New Zealand sides. It was interesting to see this team come together with top players and exciting to watch them play not knowing how the contest would be.”

