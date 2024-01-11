Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off
Just what is going on with the Sharks? It’s a question that continues to confound sharper rugby minds than the one expressed in this column. Stone last in the URC with eight defeats from nine matches after home losses to the Lions and Connacht, as well as an embarrassing reverse away to Zebre, even the most loyal supporters must be wondering if things will ever get better down on the east coast.
Compounding matters is the number of Springboks in their ranks. Eight members of coach John Plumtree’s squad were part of South Africa’s World Cup winning group. Ten more have Test experience. And though some, like the injured Bongi Mbonambi, haven’t featured this season, that glut of rugby know-how would surely have rubbed off by now. Right? Wrong! In fact, there is a strong case to be made that the Sharks’ poor performances are a direct consequence of the ineptitude offered by their Springboks.
Sharks supporters can take solace that their club is not the only one going through this particular challenge. With seven and six players respectively, Saracens and Leicester contributed more men to England’s World Cup squad than any of the other clubs in their league. The two most recent winners of the Premiership are stuck in the bottom half of the table and are facing the possibility of missing out on a semi-final spot.
In France, both Toulouse, in fourth, and La Rochelle, in eighth, have been off the pace in the Top 14. This despite providing over 50% of Le Bleus’ World Cup cohort. They’ve been eclipsed by Racing 92 who, like La Rochelle, have lost both of their games in the Champions Cup. Toulouse at least have managed two wins in Europe, but even their star-studded side is finding it difficult to fight on multiple fronts.
There is no way to draw a direct correlation between a domestic team’s struggles and the number of World Cup veterans they have. This hasn’t proven to be a problem for Leinster who continue to set the pace in the URC and Champions Cup. But they are perhaps the exception that might give credence to a theory that forces us to change the way we engage with the sport.
For now, let’s focus on the South African perspective. These are unprecedented times. Gone are the days of demarcated seasons. Now players are expected to remain fit and motivated all year round. The former might be possible for those blessed with genetic advantages and with privileged access to state of the art resources that help maintain their strength and conditioning, but the latter is virtually impossible.
How can Eben Etzebeth, the Sharks’ most high profile Springbok, be as committed to the cause wearing the club’s black jersey as he did wearing the green and gold of his country? If selected, he’ll play against Oyannax this weekend in the Challenge Cup in what is expected to be at best a half-full Kings Park Stadium. It’s not exactly the New Zealand All Blacks for the Webb Ellis Cup under lights in Paris, is it?
That may seem obvious but there is a danger that the demanding schedule is leading to mental exhaustion and a state of ennui. Watching the Sharks it is clear that a spark has been missing from some of their big names.
If this is indeed an expected by-product of the demanding fixture list then South African rugby fans need to recalibrate their expectations. Or rather, they need to create a hierarchy of needs. Ask yourselves, South African rugby fans: what do you want from 2024 and beyond?
Do you want your domestic club to clinch a URC title? Would you like the Bulls or Stormers to compete for the Champions Cup in London later in the year? The Cheetahs, Lions and Sharks currently occupy the top two places in their Challenge Cup groups. Would you like to see one of them progress to the final in May?
Or would you prefer to see the Springboks continue to ride that winning wave and claim their first Rugby Championship in a non-World Cup year? Many expert commentators have predicted a lean spell for South Africa as Rassie Erasmus begins a rebuilding project after the double World Cup triumph. Though many stalwarts will remain on board throughout the next cycle, a large chunk will not. The success of South African rugby will be determined by the patience of those who support it.
Whether or not Erasmus and his team get it is another matter. The X account that goes by Oom Rugby suggested the Springboks ship will be forced to navigate “challenging seas ahead.” When asked if the fans will accept such a bleak future, one that could potentially culminate in an early exit from the 2027 World Cup, Oom Rugby said that “the knives will come out quickly” if the team strings together a series of poor results. But if this is to be expected, is there any way to mitigate the impending shipwreck?
The most obvious solution would be to sacrifice domestic glory, or at least pursue domestic glory by resting Springboks players as much as possible. They could then be wheeled out to maintain their match sharpness or have a tilt in play-off matches. But, if this is indeed the solution, the regular grind ought to be carried out by players on the periphery of Erasmus’ plans.
Or they could follow the likes of Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe and five other World Cup winning Boks to Japan. With respect to a league that continues to attract elite talent from around the world, it is a comparatively easier ride. Perhaps it was no coincidence that 40% of the players who contested the World Cup final played their club rugby in Japan.
Erasmus has earned the right to play this how he wants. And of course the franchise coaches have an obligation to win everything they can and that means selecting the best team, filled with their best players, as often as they can. Whether or not these two ambitions can coexist at the same time remains to be seen.
Comments on RugbyPass
Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.1 Go to comments
SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.2 Go to comments
A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.2 Go to comments
Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.4 Go to comments
So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust20 Go to comments
Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.2 Go to comments
The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?4 Go to comments
thank god2 Go to comments
this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?2 Go to comments
Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.1 Go to comments
A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?1 Go to comments
Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.20 Go to comments
Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .11 Go to comments
I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?4 Go to comments
I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.2 Go to comments
Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???6 Go to comments
As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.13 Go to comments
The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.2 Go to comments
The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.20 Go to comments
At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.6 Go to comments