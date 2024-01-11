Andy Farrell officially named 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach
The British & Irish Lions have confirmed today that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will take charge of the tour of Australia in 2025.
Farrell has long been the favourite for the job ever since Warren Gatland said in October that he would not take charge of his fourth tour. The former England international has been one of the standout coaches in world rugby over the past four years, guiding Ireland to a Grand Slam in the 2023 Six Nations and reaching number one in the world rankings in the past year, which culminated in him being named the World Rugby coach of the year.
This will be his third Lions tour after working as an assistant under Gatland in the series win over Australia in 2013 and the drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017.
He will begin his role in December this year and will exclusively focus on the Lions, meaning Ireland will go without his services for the Six Nations next year. He will return to Ireland at the conclusion of the series in Australia, where he recently signed a new deal taking him to the 2027 World Cup.
Only Farrell has been appointed so far, and he will name his coaching team in due course.
After being appointed, Farrell said: “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.”
“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.”
“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”
Former Wales and Lions wing, and now Lions Chairperson, Ieuan Evans was part of the panel that selected Farrell alongside former Lions players Brian O’Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan and Nigel Redman, and chaired by Lions CEO Ben Calveley.
Evans said that the rugby league legend’s appointment puts the Lions in a great position to win back-to-back series in Australia. He said: “Andy Farrell’s appointment marks a fantastic chapter for the Lions as we build towards the 2025 Tour in Australia. We know the challenge we face in Australia won’t be easy and to have someone of his stature with the Lions puts us in a great position to replicate the success we enjoyed in 2013.
“British & Irish Lions Tours are unique in the world of sport and Australia is always a very special place to play rugby. It is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in the world which will be packed full of passionate fans.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Gunge and Sinkhole, “titans of the game”? Fnarr.1 Go to comments
SCW really brings the boring know it all, he will not be missed especially when they bring in some girly to squeak bowlocks.2 Go to comments
A colossal waste of money which will attract no coverage and little interest here or there.2 Go to comments
Alex Dombrandt 25/1 I don't like those odds.4 Go to comments
So many “pundits” predicting our demise. In Rassie we trust20 Go to comments
Neither Mako nor Gunge are solid enough in the scrum, same for Sinkhole on the other side, if you can’t scrum you can’t win. Obano seems to have improved and in the absence of Marler and Rodd would seem to be next in line, Iyogun if he could stay fit.2 Go to comments
The utter paucity of a quality skipper says so much about the England problem, the lack of leadership both on and off the pitch during the reign of Offal the shoulder gob she height has been palpable. Ok, so it’s easy if you have got a natural skipper who is a shoo in for selection, we haven’t had one since………..?4 Go to comments
thank god2 Go to comments
this seems like the unions wanting to use the lions brand to try to sell the womens game and increase its popularity.Will it work? Will by 2027 the other nations be pushing england for test places? will thousands of supporters travel to NZ to support a womens lions tour? we also saw with WXV-early kick off times on obscure channels are a huge barrier to draw in new fans.6am on ppv will not get new fans. A tour to france with good kick off times shown on bbc/itv or even NZ travelling to uk and playing tests v a lions team at twickenham/cardiff etc would do much more for the game here. the crowds were terrible in NZ for WXV-why keep taking everything there?2 Go to comments
Thats actually a good team from bayonne, tight 5 has done well, meh line-outs{…still, northampton are on it . I hope Coles keeps the penalty count down.1 Go to comments
A strong team from beneton, and a good bench, and they’ve form. Yet falcons luck has to change sometime?1 Go to comments
Good analysis. After 2019 we heard that the South Africa teams would dominate the URC, and that hasn’t happened. After the 2023 RWC we heard that South Africa would dominate the 6N if they joined, despite the fact that they regularly lose to the six nations teams when they play, and have never won a full-length Rugby Championship. Throughout it all we have been told that South Africa have the greatest strength in depth of any country on earth. What we are seeing, and what we have seen for several years now, is that South Africa can only be great for extremely short periods of time. Unlike the 2005-2018 All Blacks (or even 2016-17 England or 2022-23 Ireland), South Africa are only able to beat the top teams when they have the freedom to use lesser fixtures as training runs. If Erasmus truly aspired to coach the greatest team of all time, a 67% win rate would not have been considered acceptable. What we are also seeing is that there frankly is no strength in depth behind the current springboks team. There are a small number of very good uncapped players (Horn, Green, J. Vermeulen, etc.) but its extremely hard to see where the bulk of the 2027 squad are going to come from.20 Go to comments
Someone suggested that the spgingboxes should have been tested for drugs during the world cup . Mmmmm makes you think .11 Go to comments
I’d favour Genge, partly because I like the continuity of him having been vice captain last season Also, I’m a bit surprised Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry aren’t on the list. I know Ludlam wouldn’t normally be considered a nailled-on starter, but he is a proven captain, and while Curry isn’t available in the short term but would make sense as a long term appointment if Farrell isn’t coming back or wants to step back from captaincy. Like for the reasons mentioned I get why Ludlam and Curry aren’t near the top of the list, but seriously, would anyone choose Alex Dombrandt or Manu Tuilagi over them?4 Go to comments
I hope he gets his chance, but I also hope Marler and Mako aren’t written off, and I also hope that Borthwick puts faith in Genge and Rodd as his 1/17 combo. Although England lack a world class loosehead our strength in depth is incredible and I _almost_ find myself hoping that guys do stay injured just so more guys can get given a chance.2 Go to comments
Head - Farrell Lineout - Borthwick Attack - Townesend or Catt Defence - Forshaw or Sinfield Scrum - ???6 Go to comments
As long as WR continues its horrific and now very embarrassing bias and protection of SA these rankings are meaningless. The seasonal variations also make single year rankings pointless.13 Go to comments
The SA teams fled from the SR competition with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years. They made their bed, now they must sleep in it. No place for whinging and whining in professional sport.2 Go to comments
The horrific bias, protection and favoritism that SA's international teams and players have enjoyed from WR/IRB over the past 3 decades is not that definitive in the URC. Hardly rocket science.20 Go to comments
At last a UK Lions coach. Should never have had a Kiwi, especially since he was favourable to players from Wales. Let us hope Farrell picks UK born and bred players ands not the Kiw, Oz, South African imports.6 Go to comments