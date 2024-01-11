Interest in Lawes grows as he visits another French club - report

After visiting Pro D2 outfit Provence last week, England great Courtney Lawes has been again scouting a potential club next season by visiting their division rivals Brive this week.

According to a report in French outlet Midi Olympique, the 34-year-old Northampton Saints star visited Brive’s facilities on Wednesday, a week after visiting Provence’s, with a move to France next season looking increasingly likely.

Sitting in seventh place in Pro D2 currently, it is likely that Lawes would end up playing in France’s second division next season should he join Brive. Conversely, Provence sit in third place in the league and are in contention to be promoted to the Top 14 at the end of the season, and with the signings already of George North and Jules Plisson, they are building a stronger squad for next season.

Then again, any club in France would surely be interested in recruiting the 105-cap England international, who has been in exemplary form since returning from the World Cup. He has helped guide the Saints to the top of the Gallagher Premiership and was recently crowned the league’s player of the month for December.

Only one club have actually distanced themselves from the flanker/lock, and that was Toulon, who made a statement last week saying they had had no contact with the Englishman.

Lawes focus will be on another French club for the rest of the week though, Bayonne, who visit Franklin’s Gardens in round three of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday. The former British and Irish Lion was named player of the match in the round two contest with Toulon, as his side made it two from two in the competition. A win against Bayonne would leave them in a very strong position for the knockout stages ahead of a trip to Munster in round four.