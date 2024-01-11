The end of the golden era? The big questions for the Crusaders to answer in 2024
The Crusaders are at the beginning of a new era and it remains to be seen whether, like for the last seven years, the road to the Super Rugby title will go through Christchurch.
The team’s headline departures are generational, but will the infamous Crusaders culture – and the academy feeding it – produce the goods and keep the team in contention?
After a historically long period of dominance, it’s hard to imagine the team being anything other than the gold standard. But, some huge questions need answering.
How influential was Richie Mo’unga on the team’s results?
Of all the shoes to be filled in 2024, perhaps none loom larger than those of Richie Mo’unga. A man who lifted seven Super Rugby titles in as many years, influential in each win as a composed leader and constant threat.
The Crusaders’ familiar backup No 10, Fergus Burke, will be sidelined until roughly round seven with an Achilles injury, meaning the jersey is up for grabs. New Crusaders coach Rob Penney has already signalled that despite the youth of his remaining options at the position, he’s unlikely to be tempted by the idea of shifting either David Havili or Leigh Halfpenny into first five-eighth.
And so, the 20-year-old Taha Kemara and the 23-year-old Rivez Reihana will race to make the jersey their own while the opportunity presents itself.
How legitimate can a team’s title ambitions be with a Super Rugby rookie at the helm for half the season? How quickly can Burke return to form once cleared to take the field?
Burke will have additional motivation to perform after reports that Scotland are looking to recruit the 24-year-old as a potential successor to Finn Russel’s thrown.
However, the crux of the point remains; just how high is Burke’s ceiling? Those familiar with the youngster’s mindset and skillset alike are without doubt he holds the potential to grow into an international level 10, but Mo’unga was much more than that.
The shoes Burke must fill hold MVP weight, and Mo’unga’s relationship with David Havili spans well over half a decade. Championship chemistry is not built overnight, but Burke isn’t new to the players around him either.
You can expect the Crusaders’ succession planning to have been extensive and Mo’unga’s mentorship to have been influential. It won’t be the same, but Burke has championship pedigree.
What’s behind the Tamati Ellison hype?
Ellison didn’t wait until he had finished his playing career to become a coach, instead beginning his coaching journey while simultaneously playing for the Ricoh Black Rams in Japan.
Since cracking the Crusaders ranks in 2021, he’s been a key contributor in three Super Rugby titles as well as Wellington’s success in the NPC.
Players in his environments are wildly complementary of the former All Black’s personable coaching style, a trait the Crusaders capitalised on by handing him the role of position-specific player development in addition to his duties assisting the team’s defence.
Word on the street after Rob Penney was named as Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s successor was that the veteran coach would act as something of a mentor for Ellison, who is seen as the next big thing for the Crusaders.
Just months later, Ellison was unveiled as a member of the All Blacks coaching staff, with Razor handing him the role of contact skills coach, focusing on the tackle and breakdown area. It’s no coincidence Ellison’s inclusion in the national setup in this role allows him to continue his Crusaders responsibilities.
Penney’s two-year contract provides the perfect timeline for the final stages of Ellison’s progression into a Super Rugby coach, and in the meantime, you can expect his voice and influence within the camp to grow.
What does that mean for 2024? Like the playing talent the Crusaders are looking to foster this year, their off-field talent is also maturing. The growth that can be made in ’24 without the constant guidance of Robertson will be a huge factor in the team’s ability to win late in the season.
Can they keep everyone happy?
There are clearly huge upsides to having an academy as effective as the Crusaders’, but the sheer volume of talent being produced in addition to a signing like Levi Aumua has made for a significant backlog.
The props and midfield pose the biggest challenges when it comes to selection, with at least four All Blacks vying for two starting positions in both areas.
The aforementioned arrival of former Moana Pasifika bruiser Aumua is a boost to the stocks of a midfield that already boasts names like David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod and a returning Ryan Crotty.
Meanwhile, props like Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams have proven their chops as capable Rugby World Cup participants, but the return to health of Joe Moody and George Bower along with the reintroduction of Owen Franks will push the youngsters for minutes.
Can the team continue to develop their young players while building chemistry with regular starters? Scott Robertson had buy-in from the team, but he also had a mountain of injuries to manage in 2023. Penney is now charged with deciding whether it is time for a changing of the guard.
The list of names pushing for starting honours will continue to grow, and they come inconveniently away from positions vacated by departing former All Blacks Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock. Aside from the aforementioned midfield and prop options, there are players like George Bell at 2, Christian Lio-Willie at 8 and Noah Hotham at 9. Oh, and a fella by the name of Leigh Halfpenny who plays the same position as Will Jordan.
These are big mouths to feed, and there’s a real chance some could go hungry in 2024.
Can the golden era outlive its talisman?
Scott Robertson’s time with the Crusaders was one title shy of perfect. The 2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title was the only bit of silverware Razor didn’t win while head coach of the red and black. That being said, the Crusaders still went undefeated in that comp.
After seven years of success, the Razor influence is engrained in the daily habits of all returning players and staff in the Crusaders environment, but how will that look under a new regime?
Rob Penney is a fine head coach, an experienced head with a love for the region who will uphold the club’s strong sense of value, but the turnover in personnel will expose just how much fuel Razor was feeding the Crusaders machine.
Robertson had deep and long-lasting relationships with not just every member of the club, but in many cases their families as well. That depth of connection added greatly to the team’s culture.
Not to mention from a tactical perspective, Robertson leaves and takes with him attack coach Scott Hansen, just a season after forwards coach Jason Ryan departed for the All Blacks.
The brains of the operation will take some replacing, and so too will the relationships.
Was it Razor? Was it Richie? Was it the culture?
What would a Crusaders title in 2024 tell us? Would it tell us that even the residual Razor effect is enough to claim gold? Would it tell us that the coach is overrated and that it was the Crusaders’ culture and talent that did the work?
Would it tell us that Richie Mo’unga’s exploits were more entertaining than impactful? Or, similarly, would it inform us that his mentorship of the young playmakers validates the club’s impressive track record with succession planning?
If holes begin to appear in the Crusaders’ game plan, what will they tell us about the strengths of the new All Blacks coach? If they don’t appear, what will that tell us about Rob Penney and the likelihood of any other team ever winning this competition?
With all the factors at play, it’s hard to envision a future where any of these questions find decisive answers, but the speculation will be endless. Both the Crusaders and All Blacks records will be scrutinised but the likelihood is that both will perform well, and win at an elite rate as they so often do.
But that championship magic, will it elude the team in 2024? That spark, that X-factor, that Crusaders class, that final one per cent; will the newcomers breathe life into those burning embers left for them and see the club begin its new era the way it finished the last?
Comments on RugbyPass
France and Ireland are quite clearly the best and most consistent teams and will finish ranked 1 and 2. They both have outstanding depth, young teams, and the experienced players they are losing are on the decline with obvious and well tested replacements coming through. Both teams coaching teams are continuing as well so more of the same is the most likely outcome. None of that is true for the ABs. Lack of locks and loose forwards combined with promising players who can’t go a season without significant injury lay offs will make this a painful year. Come game time the lack of depth and injuries will see a number of players no one has really heard of and are probably a few years away from being ready for international rugby being asked to make significant contributions for the ABs. SA are not a consistent team at all and will have a similar record over the next few years playing incredibly one week, then failing to get up the next, beat the ABs but then lose to Wales.28 Go to comments
This would suck. How about unions have to pay transfer fees to reflect the time and cost of developing a player up to professional standard only to have no return on that in the future? This would put a huge amount of funding into P.I and NZ coffers. I’m not sure how it would work though. When players turn 18 they sign a 10 year commitment to their national union if they want to play professionally in that country or at U20 representative level?5 Go to comments
Surprise! NZ swapping players with the Pacific Islands…aka business as usual11 Go to comments
South Africa looks like a team managed / coached to peak at the right time. If winning the 2027 RWC is the goal, I would expect Rassie to blood some new / younger boks and take some losses. Squad depth is key and a fair few of the bok starters are 30+ so it makes sense. I don’t think that is the same as falling off the cliff. As for winning the Rugby Championship consistently, I don’t think that happens unless the boks become structurally better than ABs and maintain that consistency. This would require a lot more development in the backs and a more robust domestic union I think.42 Go to comments
Top article. Great example of an interesting read without the need for opinion!1 Go to comments
on paper, France look like the team with most talent (despite Mr. Dupond switching for personal glory to 7s this season) …. I would still include England in the Top5, RWC2019 & 2023 proved, they do deliver, when needed (somewhat the opposite of IRE) …. so end 2024: 1. FRA, 2. NZL, 3. RSA, 4. IRE, 5. ENG28 Go to comments
I don’t really enjoy reading stories predicting that any team is apparently ‘doomed’, no matter who it is. And this headline seems a bit miserable for a team that just won another RWC. It’s going to be a really interesting year from so many angles - and certainly not just for the Boks. The global player churn continues as usual and there is rebuilding in some way for all teams. I just hope we all get some excellent games and a few unexpected results.42 Go to comments
Both Savea boys are great rolemodels. Jules came back to the Hurricanes when, i’m assuming, he wasn’t able to regain his form in France, and came back to his roots when I’d imagine there’d be far better playing options elsewhere. Put in the hard yakka to regain his spot. It’s not just rugby mate, you should expect much better from your own club. To be expected from a club like the Hurricanes really though, they’ve never cared much for the provinces outside Wellington so when theres a none Wellington coach it’s not surprising theres not that loyalty to the player, unlike a club like the Chiefs with McMillian. Savea never regained his pre 2015(13/14 really) mojo despite his best efforts i felt though. He’d not make my Samoa side but if Samoa wants to run with the big boys they’re going to have to look past that if they play at big venues like Twickenham or Aviva, he’d still be a crowd drawer/pleaser, and money is what they need. They can’t keep going on paying their players pittance.1 Go to comments
Why Fergus Burke? Is he even eligible to play for Scotland ?5 Go to comments
Bunting had better do a better job preparing the BFs for battle than he did for the WXV. Those performances against France & England were embarrassing at times. Low physicality & too much airy fairy hit & mostly miss, rubbish. We have to earn the right to chuck it around, beat the opposition up first. We’ve gone backwards at a fast rate of knots from where Smithy & Cronny had us. Even the Wallaroos looked spectacular compared to us when they were bashing up the French. Sort it out & start with getting some actual steel & go forward in the tight 5. Otherwise you’ll get belted.6 Go to comments
The Chiefs will definitely be fine. A class outfit with heart. Some of those guys will also be immense for the ABs, potentially. I doubt Cane will be missed that much though. Did he even start much last year? Cost them the final too with his mindless yellow at the 70 minute mark. One thing though. The Chiefs didn’t “control the ball” for the last three minutes. The Crusaders defended them backwards from their 10 metre line to inside their 22 where the final penalty was awarded, & kicked. See you in the SRP - and remember, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. UP DA SAYDARRRRRRRRSSS . . .1 Go to comments
What a joke…5 Go to comments
I suppose it’s your wish the wheels comes off? But let me warn you, you will be facing a much bigger shitstorm comes 2027 RWC42 Go to comments
Ireland were fine. I think they were only trying to get past the quarter, so playing the team each was probably the best way to do it. It’s not like they had a to play through to the final, and come up against a side who’s forwards had only played half a game each week. Personally, I think they should have tried to achieve more and made mistakes in how they prepared for SA, but it was essentially irrelevant in the end. Poignantly, this article had an ad video of their 6Ns victory. They looked like they won the World Cup. I think this attitude that 6N is their pinnacle for NH teams, given they can have very little success on the world stage, is what they will need to pass. I think both Ireland and France will now have gone a long way towards doing that for 2027 (and hopefully Ireland aren’t unlucky to be sucked into a poor mindset by - comprehensively - beating an atrociously coached AB team again).54 Go to comments
Oh yah, Fiji A v Fiji B. Go the pacific Lions. I have seen many times young Fijian boys playing 7’s style on the side of the road, in the rain. I just stop and watch in wonder the skills are wonderful to see. the steps, goose-steps, moves that have no names yet. Go for gold Fiji. Bula.2 Go to comments
So ja I can see we’re still butt hurt we won again.42 Go to comments
Too much overhyping. There’s only 3 pools. Every pool’s a pool of death. The plan is to make Top 8 & peak for the Madrid GF weekend in July & then for the Paris Olympics a month later.2 Go to comments
“wheel fall off the LOTTO winners” ? the numbers cant drop every time. An average team sprinkled with 1-2 World class players (PSTD, Kolbe), it doesnt take much for the wheels to fall off.42 Go to comments
South Africa will finish 5th or 6th. They shouldn't have made it past the quarters at the RWC NZ France Australia Ireland South Africa or England28 Go to comments
I think Cai Evans should be fullback and Owen Farrell fly half.1 Go to comments