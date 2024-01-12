Jones to face familiar foes as Japan update 'historic' 2024 schedule
Japan’s Brave Blossoms will play a “full season” of international Tests in 2024, with four opponents visiting the land of the rising sun.
Those opponents will be England, Italy, Georgia and New Zealand, while a Japan XV side will play a two-match series against the Maori All Blacks.
The Test against England will technically be the first Test between the two nations on Japanese soil, and will see former England coach Eddie Jones tussle with the team he coached to a silver medal at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The contests against both Georgia and Italy have been added to the schedule and will be played in northern Japan, with Sendai and Hokkaido hosting the matchups.
The game against the All Blacks will take place at the same venue as the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Jones was excited to get his second tenure as Brave Blossom’s coach underway against a familiar opponent.
📢 Match schedule update! 🌸
2024 is set to be a historic year for Japan Rugby as we add another two exciting fixtures to the Brave Blossoms calendar
v England 🏴
v M?ori All Blacks 🖤
v Georgia 🇬🇪
v Italy 🇮🇹
v New Zealand 🇳🇿ADVERTISEMENT
🔗 https://t.co/AKmUUhvC5l#BraveBlossoms pic.twitter.com/Qwveurjx53
— Japan Rugby (@JRFURugby) January 13, 2024
“To start the domestic season with Rugby World Cup semi-finalists England and to then finish against finalists New Zealand is a great honour and a massive opportunity for Japan to benchmark our level against teams we have never beaten before in our history,” he said.
“In between, the Japan XV will take on the mighty M?ori All Blacks in what should be two entertaining matches and then we bring rugby to the north of Japan against the vibrant Italians and rapidly improving Georgians, giving us a full season.”
JRFU President, Masato Tsuchida echoed the coach’s sentiment.
“We’re honoured to welcome Georgia and Italy to Japan this summer, in addition to England, and the All Blacks and M?ori All Blacks from New Zealand, and to host these incredible matches in front of our home fans. I would like to thank the prefectural unions, local governments and regional organisations for their support and cooperation in the public bid process to bring these matches to their regions. We are blessed with wonderful host cities and stadia, and we are delighted to be able to work with local communities to prepare for these fixtures.
“We will make every effort to ensure that the Brave Blossoms, which are making a fresh start under new Head Coach Eddie Jones, will play in packed stadiums and that people from all over the country will be able to enjoy watching these matches. We look forward to your continued support and enthusiasm for the successful growth of Japanese rugby.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.51 Go to comments
Wrong information. French Federation -despite what Laporte used to say/think- are under the rules of WR : to live for 5 years in the country and not have play for another country. So Tuilagi can be selected.5 Go to comments
“Scotland…..look to bolster playmaking depth with no imminent successor to 31-year-old flyhalf Finn Russell.” Oh c’mon, that is a ludicrous statement ! Ben Healy was signed from Munster to fulfil that role. And he has hit the ground running with Edinburgh, and has looked comfortable in his four appearances for the Scottish national side.7 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, Tupou is great to watch. Do you think the rebels have made the right move keeping their coaching team stable? They haven't had much success but I hope by keeping faith they have improve. Surely a good coaching team can get the most out of this beast?96 Go to comments
I think Northampton are quite good at rugby right now2 Go to comments
I wonder what “in talks over a deal” means? Sounds quite advanced. Either way, this guy can play. As Mounga’s heir apparent at the Saders, the world’s his oyster, injury notwithstanding. Due back in round 7, decisions decisions decisions, for him. At least he has new leverage for Rugby NZ once his agent starts contract extension negotiations.7 Go to comments
Forever ingrained - RWC2015 the Bus versus Les Bleus.1 Go to comments
so Genge, Marler, and Obano? if all three are fit, that’s a fine lineup, but if Genge or Marler miss a few games, finding another to add to squad could be problematic. Fin Baxter? Phil Brantington? Tom West? Tarek Haffer?5 Go to comments
Paving the way for a last hurrah with Tonga in 2027 perhaps5 Go to comments
“There is no guarantee that Tuilagi would have been selected for France this Six Nations given his age” seems an odd statement. If he was selected it would have been because of his age, not inspite of it. Young players are typically not selected because they are not as good as more experienced players, but any coach would select the younger player if two were of equal caliber. This is true generally, but especially of Galthié!5 Go to comments
Been told he’s not in the 6N squad perhaps? Had his ups and downs but overall a fine servant to England, the Lions and Saracens.5 Go to comments
Great news. As one of the arguably best Looseheads in world rugby today he’ll be a big boost for us in the 6N.1 Go to comments
As Plumtree rightly says, you can buy players but you can’t buy a team. He needs the time to get the culture and playing structures working. It is taking longer than expected, and I would have hoped for a few more wins along the way, but they have the ingredients, and they will turn the corner. As to the Boks regressing, IMV this reflects a misunderstanding of Rassie and how he operates. I expect the Boks to raise their game in 2024. Other teams will too, and it will not be easy for the Boks to maintain a high win rate while rotating in some younger players. But I would be shocked if they emerged from this season in a weaker state than they are today.51 Go to comments
This is not the first time that I complete idiotic statement has been made at rugby pass I'm just not going to follow you anymore51 Go to comments