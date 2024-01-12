Encouraging news on Ellis Genge fitness ahead of Six Nations
Ellis Genge is “ready to go” for England in their Guinness Six Nations campaign, according to Bristol boss Pat Lam.
The news is a major front-row fitness boost for England head coach Steve Borthwick after injuries and suspension hit hard at loosehead prop.
Genge, an England captaincy contender following Owen Farrell’s decision to miss the Six Nations, has not played for his club Bristol since early December due to a hamstring injury, but Lam has delivered an encouraging fitness bulletin.
“Ellis has a chance of starting the Six Nations. He is right on track,” Lam said.
“He has started running and will probably join us in training next week. The medical team and Ellis have done a great job.
“He looks bigger as well, and one thing you can do when you are injured is get bigger, stronger, faster and more powerful.
“He will not play for us next weekend, and then he is with England so will not be with us for Bath (on January 27).
“I do not know if they would release him for the Bath game because they will be away abroad. That is up to Steve, but he is ready to go for England.”
Genge’s fellow loosehead props Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Mako Vunipola and Val Rapava-Ruskin are also currently on the sidelines.
Borthwick’s problems include a four-match ban being imposed on Saracens’ Vunipola, who was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Premiership opponents Newcastle.
Although he will be available if required for the Six Nations, experienced campaigner Vunipola cannot play again until after Saracens’ Premiership appointment with Exeter, which is only a week before England face Italy in Rome on February 3.
Sale forward Rodd is out for the rest of this season after undergoing toe surgery and Gloucester’s Rapava-Ruskin, who was part of England’s World Cup training squad last year, is another long-term absentee following a knee operation.
Marler, meanwhile, has an arm injury, the extent of which has not yet been revealed by his club Harlequins.
Quins head coach Danny Wilson said on Tuesday: “Joe is a week-by-week process at the moment to make a full assessment of the time period and the time-frame.
“He is not going to play this weekend – that is pretty clear – but what I can’t give is a time-frame. There have been a few twists and turns with it.
“Until we get a full picture and a full time-frame, and we are in that process at the moment, then I can’t really tell you a huge amount.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Wrong information. French Federation -despite what Laporte used to say/think- are under the rules of WR : to live for 5 years in the country and not have play for another country. So Tuilagi can be selected.3 Go to comments
“Scotland…..look to bolster playmaking depth with no imminent successor to 31-year-old flyhalf Finn Russell.” Oh c’mon, that is a ludicrous statement ! Ben Healy was signed from Munster to fulfil that role. And he has hit the ground running with Edinburgh, and has looked comfortable in his four appearances for the Scottish national side.7 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, Tupou is great to watch. Do you think the rebels have made the right move keeping their coaching team stable? They haven't had much success but I hope by keeping faith they have improve. Surely a good coaching team can get the most out of this beast?94 Go to comments
I think Northampton are quite good at rugby right now2 Go to comments
I wonder what “in talks over a deal” means? Sounds quite advanced. Either way, this guy can play. As Mounga’s heir apparent at the Saders, the world’s his oyster, injury notwithstanding. Due back in round 7, decisions decisions decisions, for him. At least he has new leverage for Rugby NZ once his agent starts contract extension negotiations.7 Go to comments
Forever ingrained - RWC2015 the Bus versus Les Bleus.1 Go to comments
so Genge, Marler, and Obano? if all three are fit, that’s a fine lineup, but if Genge or Marler miss a few games, finding another to add to squad could be problematic. Fin Baxter? Phil Brantington? Tom West? Tarek Haffer?4 Go to comments
Paving the way for a last hurrah with Tonga in 2027 perhaps4 Go to comments
“There is no guarantee that Tuilagi would have been selected for France this Six Nations given his age” seems an odd statement. If he was selected it would have been because of his age, not inspite of it. Young players are typically not selected because they are not as good as more experienced players, but any coach would select the younger player if two were of equal caliber. This is true generally, but especially of Galthié!3 Go to comments
Been told he’s not in the 6N squad perhaps? Had his ups and downs but overall a fine servant to England, the Lions and Saracens.4 Go to comments
Great news. As one of the arguably best Looseheads in world rugby today he’ll be a big boost for us in the 6N.1 Go to comments
As Plumtree rightly says, you can buy players but you can’t buy a team. He needs the time to get the culture and playing structures working. It is taking longer than expected, and I would have hoped for a few more wins along the way, but they have the ingredients, and they will turn the corner. As to the Boks regressing, IMV this reflects a misunderstanding of Rassie and how he operates. I expect the Boks to raise their game in 2024. Other teams will too, and it will not be easy for the Boks to maintain a high win rate while rotating in some younger players. But I would be shocked if they emerged from this season in a weaker state than they are today.49 Go to comments
This is not the first time that I complete idiotic statement has been made at rugby pass I'm just not going to follow you anymore49 Go to comments
I dont really understand the sentiment behind Springbok doom and gloom. You talk about the Springboks not really making a difference for the Sharks, well Am has been scoring tries, Etzebeth continues to put in big performances in most matches and was man of the match against the Lions. The Sharks are pathetic because they dont play well together, make way too many mistakes and have obviously had some bad juju in recent times. Erasmus does have to rebuild but to suggest that the performances of the sharks might be a predictor for Springbok success is total nonsense.49 Go to comments
A number of 10s in the UK and Ireland who are better than OF.1 Go to comments
Bouclier de Brennus dates back 132 years. European rugby cup dates back 29 years. Simple priority if you’re French. Leave Europe to Ireland - confined otherwise to a rubbish, mongrel, ever-changing league (Oh Zebre, nice) it matters to them…1 Go to comments
France and Ireland are quite clearly the best and most consistent teams and will finish ranked 1 and 2. They both have outstanding depth, young teams, and the experienced players they are losing are on the decline with obvious and well tested replacements coming through. Both teams coaching teams are continuing as well so more of the same is the most likely outcome. None of that is true for the ABs. Lack of locks and loose forwards combined with promising players who can’t go a season without significant injury lay offs will make this a painful year. Come game time the lack of depth and injuries will see a number of players no one has really heard of and are probably a few years away from being ready for international rugby being asked to make significant contributions for the ABs. SA are not a consistent team at all and will have a similar record over the next few years playing incredibly one week, then failing to get up the next, beat the ABs but then lose to Wales.29 Go to comments
This would suck. How about unions have to pay transfer fees to reflect the time and cost of developing a player up to professional standard only to have no return on that in the future? This would put a huge amount of funding into P.I and NZ coffers. I’m not sure how it would work though. When players turn 18 they sign a 10 year commitment to their national union if they want to play professionally in that country or at U20 representative level?7 Go to comments
Surprise! NZ swapping players with the Pacific Islands…aka business as usual11 Go to comments
South Africa looks like a team managed / coached to peak at the right time. If winning the 2027 RWC is the goal, I would expect Rassie to blood some new / younger boks and take some losses. Squad depth is key and a fair few of the bok starters are 30+ so it makes sense. I don’t think that is the same as falling off the cliff. As for winning the Rugby Championship consistently, I don’t think that happens unless the boks become structurally better than ABs and maintain that consistency. This would require a lot more development in the backs and a more robust domestic union I think.49 Go to comments