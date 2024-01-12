Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Any hopes of 150kg teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi representing France’s senior team in the near future have been put on ice after French outlet L’Independent confirmed that the lock does not have a French passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under current French rules, all players must have a French passport in order to play, meaning the 19-year-old son of Henry Tuilagi is unable to line up for Fabien Galthie’s side for the time being having been born in Samoa.

It is only a matter of time before the latest professional player from the Tuilagi dynasty is playing Test rugby, but he will need to go through the same procedure as Toulouse lock Emmanuel Meafou did in November by becoming a French citizen. That is a potential 300kg second-row partnership that will leave Galthie licking lips and opposing packs shuddering at the thought.

Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025 Red Roses Head Coach: John Mitchell excited for RWC 2025

Tuilagi can continue to play for France U20 this Six Nations as he did in 2023, as he is still only 19 and does not turn 20 until July. The lock starred in France’s victorious World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa last year, starting in the final against Ireland and becoming nothing short of a social media sensation during the tournament due to some of his monstrous carries and hits.

He has been ever-present for Perpignan this season in the Top 14, although he is not featuring in their Challenge Cup clash with the Ospreys this evening in Swansea.

There is no guarantee that Tuilagi would have been selected for France this Six Nations given his age, but Les Bleus will get their Tuilagi-less campaign underway on February 2 in Marseille against reigning Grand Slam winners Ireland. The U20 outfit meanwhile will get their tournament started the following day against the same side at the Stade Maurice David in Aix-en-Provence.