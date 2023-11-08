France given major Six Nations boost as Emmanuel Meafou is officially eligible

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Six Nations News

Tom Curry wants action over technique that sidelined twin Ben

New venues confirmed for France's 2024 Six Nations campaign

Scotland coaching team extend contracts beyond World Cup

'I had no idea' - Warren Gatland's shock admission over Wales job

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 7 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

France given major Six Nations boost as Emmanuel Meafou is officially eligible

By Josh Raisey
Emmanuel Meafou in action for Toulouse. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Toulouse’s 145kg lock Emmanuel Meafou will take another step towards playing for France today when he officially becomes a French citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old has his French naturalisation ceremony at the Toulouse City Hall, according to French outlet Midi Olympique, meaning he will be eligible to be selected by Fabien Galthie and represent Les Bleus in the Six Nations next year.

Meafou has already been part of the France squad having been drafted into their camp during the Six Nations earlier this year. There was even a hope that he would be able to play at the World Cup this year as France tried to go down the same route as the All Blacks did with Folau Fakatava to get him capped after only a three year residency period instead of five. That was not successful, however.

Video Spacer

Kwagga Smith cameo
Video Spacer
Kwagga Smith cameo

The 6ft 8in lock has taken a circuitous route on his way to potentially representing France having been born in New Zealand to Samoan parents and having grown up in Australia. He arrived in France in late 2018 after a failed attempt at making it in the NFL, where he became an eye-watering 160kg, which means he now meets the requirement for French citizenship.

Meafou has frequently expressed his desire to represent France ever since he burst onto the scene last year. Speaking on Le French Rugby podcast in 2022, he said: “Oh man, I want to play for France.

“France is definitely on my radar. There’s been a little bit of discussion around it and I’ve been working around getting my passport, but I want to play at top level.

“I’ve been here now for over three years now so I would definitely love to play for France – if that came up I would definitely say yes to that. Until then, I want to play some good rugby for Toulouse and see what comes from it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After both Uini Atonio and Romain Taofifenua retired after France’s quarter-final exit at the World Cup, Galthie will lose a combined 282kg in his pack, so Meafou will help to fill that hole nicely.

Related

Ben Youngs reveals the tactical tweak that might have seen England beat the Boks

Though South Africa had their share of tough matches on their way to winning the World Cup, winning all three knockout contests by a solitary point, they looked to be in the most perilous position against England in the semi-final. 

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Albert Tuisue: 'I had to help with nine post-mortems, touching the organs' Albert Tuisue: 'I had to help with nine post-mortems, touching the organs'
Search