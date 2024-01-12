JPR Williams to be remembered in Wales this weekend

Cardiff and the Ospreys will hold moments of recognition this weekend in their respective European matches for Wales legend JPR Williams, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 74.

The EPCR have announced that the Ospreys will pay their respect to the former British & Irish Lions fullback at their match against Perpignan at Swansea.com Stadium this evening, as will Cardiff tomorrow during their contest with Harlequins at Cardiff Arms Park in the Investec Champions Cup.

Welsh Rugby Union President Terry Cobner described Williams as one of the greatest players of all time in a message shared by Wales.

“The world of rugby has lost one of its greatest players of all time, a man who revolutionised full back play over an international career of 12 years that included 55 caps for Wales and eight for the British & Irish Lions,” said Cobner.

“He was the defensive rock in every team in which he played, the counter-attacking inspiration and the man who feared nothing and never saw a lost cause. We all thought he was ‘Mr Indestructible’.

“Although he played during the amateur era, he was thoroughly professional in his sporting outlook and always drove standards in training and on the field. With JPR in your side, there was always a chance of winning anything.”

The Lions described the former fullback as “one of the greatest ever Lions” and “a true icon of our sport,” while World Rugby called him “one of the greatest players the game has ever seen”.