A quartet of the world’s best loosehead props have progressed through to the second round in a vote to determine the best No. 1 on the planet.

Punters worldwide have hit the polls on RugbyPass’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as part of the initiative to decide the world’s best players in each position, as voted by the fans.

The campaign is nearing an end as eight instalments have already passed, with a number of World Cup-winning Springboks dominating to be crowned the best players in their respective positions.

That number could grow as South African prop Steven Kitshoff has made the final four after clinching a tightly-contested win in the opening round of the eight-man knockout bracket.

The Stormers behemoth dispatched England and Harlequins veteran Joe Marler with 60 percent of the fans’ vote in what was the closest fought match-up of the opening round.

Every other clash ended in a landslide victory, with recent RugbyPass FIFA Pros Northern Edition champion Mako Vunipola leading the charge with an 86 percent spanking of Wallabies and Brumbies star Scott Sio.

The England and Saracens man will be joined in the semi-finals by experienced Ireland and Leinster front rower Cian Healy, who made easy work of Wales and Scarlets prop Wyn Jones by the exact same margin of 86 percent.

All Blacks and Crusaders stalwart Joe Moody rounds out the semi-finalists after he easily defeated Jones’ international and club teammate Rob Evans by 82 percent.

The second round of voting will open on Monday, with only two spots up for grabs in the final round.

To have your say, click the stories on either the RugbyPass Facebook page (here) or the RugbyPass Instagram page (here).

RugbyPass Straight 8 Fan Vote World XV

1. N/A

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa/NTT Communications Shining Arcs)

3. N/A

4. Maro Itoje (England/Saracens)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa/Toulon)

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa/Stormers)

7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand/Hurricanes)

8. Duane Vermeulen (South Africa/Kubota Spears)

9. N/A

10. N/A

11. Semi Radradra (Fiji/Bordeaux)

12. Owen Farrell (England/Saracens)

13. Manu Tuilagi (England/Leicester Tigers)

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa/Toulouse)

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland/Exeter Chiefs)

