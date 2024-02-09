Townsend on how Scotland have to contend with 'the most effective wing'
Gregor Townsend believes France have arguably the most potent finisher in world rugby heading to Murrayfield on Six Nations business this Saturday.
But while the Scotland head coach is wary of the danger Damian Penaud poses to his side’s hopes of earning back-to-back wins after their opening escape in Wales, he is confident his own prolific wing can be a match for the marauding Bordeaux flyer.
Penaud’s diving finish just before half-time in France’s crushing opening defeat by Ireland in Marseille was his 15th Six Nations try – taking him one clear of Serge Blanco’s previous Championship record for Les Bleus.
It was his 36th try overall in his 49th Test, moving him to within two tries of legendary full-back Blanco’s all-time record of 38.
The 27-year-old’s strike rate of 0.73 tries per Test is second among modern-day finishers only to All Blacks predator Will Jordan, who boasts a ridiculous 31 in 31 Tests.
Penaud’s tally includes six tries in seven outings against Scotland, including five in his three previous visits to Edinburgh.
“You have to be aware of the unusual style that he brings to the game,” said Townsend.
“He runs across the field – [Antoine] Dupont used to do it as well – and it’s really effective.
“You could be the fourth defender in the line and thinking it’s someone else’s tackle to make. Then, all of a sudden, he’s come across to you. So we need to make sure he doesn’t get easy opportunities.
“If he gets quick ball in space, one-on-one, he’s probably the most effective wing out there just now at scoring tries. But we also need to put him under pressure – with our left winger up against him, and with our kicking game – to make sure he is going to have a tough day.”
That left winger Townsend refers to is, of course, Duhan van der Merwe, whose brace of tries in their 27-26 victory over Wales took his own Six Nations tally to 11 in 14 games.
Overall the South African-born giant has managed 23 in 35 Tests – at a healthy 0.66 tries per game – since his debut for his adopted country in the autumn of 2020, putting him fifth on Scotland’s all-time list and only four adrift of Stuart Hogg’s record.
“It’s a great match-up between him [Penaud] and Duhan,” said Townsend, who felt Van der Merwe’s second score last Saturday – taking Finn Russell’s offload at full tilt and burning Tomos Williams on an outside arc – didn’t receive as much credit as perhaps it deserved.
“I’m not sure much has been really said about his second try against Wales,” he added.
“Last year, when he scored that try against England, it was voted as try of the year. But the try last week was a terrific finish as well – and almost from the same scenario.
“It was a counter-attack and last year it was Kyle Steyn straight to Duhan, whereas this year it went from Kyle to Finn, who then gave a lovely offload to Duhan and it was a brilliant finish. He is in great condition.
“Duhan has gone up against Penaud a few times now. I remember the game in Paris [at the end of the 2021 Six Nations] when Penaud scored and then Duhan scored twice. They both scored in the Six Nations game here a couple of years ago too [a convincing 36-17 win for France].
“You’re going to see two of the very best wingers around right now going up against each other.”
With Kyle Steyn (10 tries in 16 Tests) and Louis Bielle-Biarrey (five in nine) up against each other on the opposing flank, both sides have undoubted finishing power out wide.
Three hotly-contested encounters last year, including two World Cup warm-up Tests, produced 20 tries – 10 apiece – with 34 coming in their last five meetings since 2021.
This will be the first one Les Bleus have not had inspirational captain Antoine Dupont in their ranks, however.
“He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player, so you’re going to miss him,” Townsend said. “He’s their captain, he’s very good in both defence and attack.
“His strengths suit the way they play, which is to try to play through transitions, pick-and-goes through the forwards and getting offloads away to the scrum-half.
“He’s been a big part of their success but they have more strength in depth than any team in world rugby. At scrum-half you’ve got a quality player in Maxime Lucu, and on the bench Nolann Le Garrec has been in really good form. He really adds pace. Both nines are top quality players.”
Scotland have played more Tests against France – 11 – than any other country during Townsend’s tenure. He has five victories over Les Bleus on his coaching CV since 2018, four of them at Murrayfield, where French confidence may be fragile after that record home defeat by Ireland.
“There’s a vulnerability in any team,” Townsend added. “If you play close to your best rugby against the opposition and pressurise them, there’s going to be times they don’t play as well and that’s our aim this week.
“We expect to see a reaction but you go into a game of rugby to put the opposition under pressure and we’ve done that against France the last three times we’ve played them. We’ve got to do that again this weekend – and even better to make sure we win the game.”
