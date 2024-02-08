Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
53 - 12
FT
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six Nations

Galthie explains why 20-year-old Bielle-Biarrey starts versus Scotland

By Josh Raisey
Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France breaks with the ball to score his team's eleventh try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between France and Namibia at Stade Velodrome on September 21, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France have made two changes to the team that lost to Ireland last week for their match against Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield- one is forced, the other not.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second-row, Cameron Woki has moved up from the bench in Marseille to start in Edinburgh in round two of the Guinness Six Nations to fill the gap left by Paul Willemse, who has been banned this week after picking up a yellow card and a red card in the record 38-17 loss.

The other change is not enforced though, and sees wingers Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey swap roles.

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV

The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

After starting on the left wing at the Stade Velodrome, Moefana must settle for the bench this week, while his Bordeaux-Begles teammate takes his place.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has a simple explanation for this swap- speed.

Being primarily a centre for his club, Galthie said that Moefana has a different profile to the 20-year-old Bielle-Biarrey, but nevertheless highlighted that there is a responsibility as a substitute to win the match.

Speaking after naming his squad on Thursday, the France head coach said that Moefana’s versatility – being able to play on the wing and centres – makes him an ideal finisher, particularly in a 6-2 split on the bench, where outside back options are limited to one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being finishers is a responsibility,” Galthie said, as reported by Midi Olympique (translated by Google).

“They are the ones who win the matches. In today’s rugby, we win or lose the matches at the end of the matches. Louis’ repositioning is explained by the fact that he brings speed. It’s a different profile from Yoram.

“He’s used to playing on the wing and also covers the fullback position. Thomas Ramos also covers the flyhalf position. And Yoram , who becomes a finisher, covers four positions because he can also play in the two positions of centre (first and second) and winger (left and right). This is where he will bring us all his palette.”

Related

Galthie and Jalibert in firing line as ex Toulon owner blasts France

Former Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal says he fears France's new coaching set-up no longer has the personalities that counteract head coach Fabien Galthie's weaknesses.

Read Now

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

2

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

3

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

4

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

5

Returning duo set to reinforce Scotland for upcoming France clash

6

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

7

England issue Lawrence, Genge, Martin and Smith injury update

8

Chandler Cunningham-South's faux pas with England great Richard Hill

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

FEATURE

'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

With its attacking focus, England's top flight offers a glimpse of a future rugby must embrace.

FEATURE

Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

In the last decade or so, Ireland have moved the dial in people's perceptions, from plucky also-rans to elite, clinical professionals

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Colin6443 51 minutes ago
Exit bound Louis Lynagh backed into a corner by Harlequins

Strange headline. It would appear he was backed into a corner by Benetton who imposed a deadline on Lynagh who was considering approaches from them and 3 premiership clubs

1 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

No question the Irish “system” has made a huge difference. However, the system still needs quality people in decision-making and other key positions - and not those who are deemed to have “earned” their position through longevity, history or loyalty. This is the feature of note to me. The Irish have 3 NZ players who are major cogs in the team, plus Farrell (English), Nucifora (Aussie), Schmidt (NZ) and others who have been part of the rise in consistency and quality of Irish rugby. It should also be noted that ‘great expectations’ around their RWC 2022 campaign were not met and neither are there any guarantees for this 6 Nations campaign.

1 Go to comments
c
chrash 2 hours ago
No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

It’s great to see consistency in selection, albeit potentially (probably) enforced by ongoing injuries to some degree. Great opportunity for the likes of Dingwall to right a few wrong’s from last week (insofar as the criticism levelled based on a single performance). Hopefully the flow of the game allows Fin Smith some more minutes this week. Excited to see Cunningham-South go again too!

5 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 3 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”

20 Go to comments
R
Rob 4 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂

3 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
No change to England XV to face Wales but one bench tweak confirmed

It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.

5 Go to comments
P
Pete 5 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!

5 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Two changes for France as Galthie names team to play Scotland

Is meafou injured?

1 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.

5 Go to comments
C
Colin 5 hours ago
Chris Ashton explains why England are failing to develop wingers

Spot on Mr Ashton.

5 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 5 hours ago
Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England

It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.

84 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 6 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 7 hours ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head

3 Go to comments
C
Chris 7 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 7 hours ago
NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…

5 Go to comments
C
Chris 10 hours ago
NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move

Average international winger , yawn

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 10 hours ago
For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 13 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.

5 Go to comments
P
Pecos 13 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now
Search