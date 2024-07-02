Two France internationals among 7 Racing 92 signings before new season

Racing 92 have confirmed the deals for France loosehead prop Demba Bamba and lock Romain Taofifénua from Lyon ahead of next season.

The French pair are two of seven signings for Stuart Lancaster’s side ahead of the new season, which begins in September, one of which is his son Dan from Championship winners Ealing Trailfinders.

Lancaster is not the only Englishman heading over the Channel this summer, as Sale Sharks centre Sam James has also signed for the Parisian outfit alongside former England captain Owen Farrell, who is probably the biggest transfer in world rugby during this offseason.

The final two moves will see Chile hooker Diego Escobar arrive at La Defense Arena, as well as Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani reuniting with his compatriot Siya Kolisi in the back row.

These moves had been reported gradually over recent weeks, but have been finalised by the club.

They also confirmed the list of players who have left the club, writing on their website: “At the end of this 2023/2024 season, Racing 92 warmly thanks all the players and staff members who are leaving the club. We thank them for their involvement and team spirit under the sky and white jersey and wish them much success in the rest of their sporting and professional careers.

“Thanks to Juan Imhoff, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard le Roux, Cedate Gomes Sa, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Olivier Klemenczak, Anthime Hemery, Francis Saili, Kitione Kamikamica, Trevor Nykane, Peniami Narista, Veikoso Poloniati, Christian Wade, James Hall, Anthony Marhuenda and Yannick Nyanga.

Racing finished the Top 14 season in sixth place, and fell at the first hurdle in the knockout stages against eventual finalists Bordeaux-Begles in the quarter-finals.