10:06am, 25 February 2021

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend has reacted to news that this Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations’ fixture between France and Scotland has been cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Six Nations have been forced to postpone the game after France were unable to fully contain an outbreak of Covid-19. French Rugby suspended their training today and put the entire squad into isolation after the latest positive test in the camp. 16 people, including 11 players, have now tested positive over the course of the last 10 days.

Earlier today, tournament organisers confirmed the decision. “The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French Camp. They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match. This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council. We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

Nigel Owens joins The Offload:

Townsend said: “While we fully accept the decision of the Testing Oversight Group to recommend postponing our match against France on medical grounds, it is disappointing not to be able to play this fixture on Sunday.

“We have had a good week with our players who were focussed and ready to represent their country in Paris and continue our progress in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

“Throughout this tournament, and the previous Autumn Nations Cup, we have worked hard to maintain strict Covid protocols which have enabled us to select our strongest possible teams for these important international fixtures.

?? Reaction from Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend following the decision to postpone this Sunday's @SixNationsRugby match in Paris ?? pic.twitter.com/IY3Is2mk0f — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will wait to see what options are available to play this match against France, but it remains our position that we want to have all our eligible players available to us for that fixture, so we can compete to the level we would have done this weekend.

“We wish all the French players and staff affected by Covid well in their recovery and look forward to playing them at a future date.”

France have not named the player that tested positive, despite naming the previous 10 players to do so.

Watch Super Rugby Aotearoa in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asis and the Middle East on RugbyPass!

ADVERTISEMENT