Toby Flood: The Top 14 tactic that would allow Owen Farrell to thrive
Retired England out-half Toby Flood has explained why he believes Owen Farrell would thrive in the Top 14. It emerged last Friday that the 32-year-old, who is currently on a Test rugby sabbatical after skippering Steve Borthwick’s side a third-place finish at the recent Rugby World Cup, was said to be “very close” to quitting Saracens and the Gallagher Premiership and instead committing to a two-year at Stuart Lancaster’s Racing 92.
It was 2014 when the now 38-year-old Flood quit the English league at the age of 29 for a three-year stint at Toulouse and his experience in France has convinced him that Farrell would be a great success if he took up the offer to move to Paris – adding that even his at-times much-debated tackle technique won’t be an issue.
“He’ll be fine in France; they won’t even look at it,” quipped Flood in a rugby blog for Lucky Block. “For years England have been screaming out for a fly half who could tackle and there he is. Jonny (Wilkinson) started it and Owen has carried it on.
“Owen will have a nice soft landing there (in Paris). The French have a way of playing, but having Stuart there and the systems he will introduce will align more with him and the way that he plays, and the fact that he knows people there.
“They came into England at the same time and Stuart gave him his debut in 2012. Stuart was also a huge fan of Owen’s dad Andy. He loves him as a character and as an influencer. Having someone aligned with his dad’s mentality and aura will go a long way.
“I was talking to Henry Arundell’s agent recently and he said how influential Stuart had been in persuading Henry to stay at Racing and not go back to England to join Bath. Henry can work with one of the best coaches around for a few years and still come back to England at a young age.”
Whereas moving to Toulouse from Leicester was a culture shock in terms of playing style for Flood, he believes the difference won’t be as vast for Farrell if he switches from Saracens to Racing. “Toulouse could not have been more different to Leicester who focused on brutalising teams and had a very structured game plan.
“In Toulouse, they would run it from behind their posts. Owen will find a happy medium. Racing will have the talent to have a crack but with Lancaster in charge, he will mould things and mix the pragmatic.
“It is very rare for a French team to bring in an Anglo-Saxon coach like Stuart, who is quite compartmentalised and structured in his behaviour. If Racing buy into that with the talent pool and quality they have there is a chance that his influence will run far deeper than just the playing squad.
“It will run into every single metric, strength and conditioning, how they operate daily, how they operate structurally and logistically. Owen knows that sort of environment and the tentacles of Stuart Lancaster across the whole operation, so that will be a great place for him and will have influenced Owen’s decision.”
Flood curiously suggested that a move to the Top 14 wouldn’t necessarily spell the end of Farrell’s legendary England career, even though Borthwick is currently only able to select Premiership-based players.
“I would imagine that in his contract there are numerous break clauses to cover every scenario. I would be surprised if we didn’t see him back in England at some point and I would be surprised not to see him in an England shirt again. This is not forever, but at this moment just dialing back must be a relief. That’s not to say that he won’t be focused on, but it will be different and if it gets tough he can shrug his shoulders and go to boulangerie.”
What Flood was certain of is the Top 14 would make Farrell a better player. “Racing are a massive club. When you’re a big club in France and go to play smaller clubs they all descend on you. It will make him a better player because it will open his eyes to what rugby can be like both on and off the field. The way they play is so, so different.
“In the Top 14 a game can spark into life in a split second, the crowd gets behind you and you’re on a wave. It’s a very different cadence there. It’s the Gallic flair, something embedded in their mentality which enables them to create a different speed and tempo when things go right. He will learn a huge amount from trying to control that environment and trying to manage it.
“10s are not as important as they are in the UK. Nines do run the game. Everything goes through the nine. They are the focal point. They are so much closer to the forwards and the French like that for a scrum-half to organise the forwards. That can help to lift the pressure on Owen.
“It’s going to be very different and on occasions challenging and exasperating, but if Owen prepares himself mentally – and he has been to some dark places in his career – and comes through, then he will love it.
“There comes a time in life when you can’t always keep being the top guy, every day at Saracens and England people looked to him as their leader. There are times when people say, ‘It’s time I got out.’ He’s 32 now, has had a remarkable career and is one of the few to win more than 100 caps.”
Using words like “sense of injustice” & “aggreived” is either sour grapes or denial. Either way, get over it. Also referencing beating NZ in a pool game shows a lack of insight. Pools are merely about qualifying for the quarters. Everything else is irrelevant at the knockout stage.3 Go to comments
It seems to me that Springboks only unveils their true potential when the thing matters the most: RWC or Lions Tours for example. The rest of the time is just preparation for these two great events where some defeats are accepted based on a greater objective. They played 8 RWCs with 4 wins… 50%. No other nation can match that.2 Go to comments
I can see DMac growing his game exponentially under Razor. It’s all up to him to take this opportunity to make #10 his. Of course BB will be in the mix too given that Jordan will be #15. Exciting times.1 Go to comments
I hate “let it rip” “hit & miss” articles like these which have zero accountability at the end of the day other than “I was wrong”.59 Go to comments
Actually with an overall win percentage of 84.38% NZ is the most successful RWC team.2 Go to comments
3 weeks not enough for that - potential career ending1 Go to comments
My pick from the loose-head props from those playing last weekend, would be Beno Obano from Bath, Ross Harrison from Sale and Jamal Ford-Robinson from Gloucester. I believe all 3 have been in scrum credit when they have played this year.1 Go to comments
France vs the Boks was the best match of the RWC for me. Peato Mauvaka was a revelation and had an incredible match. MOTM for me. The Etzebeth try was the nail in the coffin for the French - they could not lift after the try. Pollard’s kicking in the second half had Bielle-Biarrey scurrying around and he was caught out of position on several occassions. The injustice Edwards should be aggrieved about is that the Frech picked an inexperienced wing against the best kicking team / flyhalf in the world. That while they had Jaminet & Villiere at their disposal. In the end it was poor team selection that significantly impacted France’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.3 Go to comments
Unfortunately, you didn't teach your team how to clean take the high balls. As simple as that.3 Go to comments
To all the big headed aussies hating on the ABs and kiwi coaches, a word of advice, pride comes before destruction, so stop thinking more highly of yourselves than you do, show some humility and be teachable. Firstly you’re only the best in the world at Aussie rules and I’m sure you can figure out why that is. At Rugby League you tend to win most times because you figured out if the ref is Aussie then she’ll be right mate. Everything else you brought in foreigners both players and coaches. So stop whinging Aussie rugby players and listen to the next kiwi coach we bloody send you291 Go to comments
My experience on this site has been greatly enhanced by blocking comments from “Rugby” and a handful of others. I can tell by the number of “Hidden Comment” under this article that he is up to his usual tricks. The best thing to do is just block him, then you don’t have to make yourself dumber by reading his comments.35 Go to comments
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
“Neither Goode not Lozowski were playing at Welford Road, so it was left to the Farrell-Daly axis at 10 and 13 to present the major defensive headaches for Tigers.” Those two missing is significant, and with a full team, Saracens will always be a handful for any team. It has been a strange start to this season in The NH, with the RWC players missing at the outset, and ofc injury playing it’s part in tandem. . Teams like Pau and Connacht have got real fliers as a result, both topping their respective tables. La Rochelle have really missed Gregory Alldritt. His return against the dangerous Pau side at home was important.16 Go to comments
