The tribute French rugby have planned for the missing Medhi Narjissi

Rugby officials in France have organised a tribute for the missing Medhi Narjissi, the Toulouse apprentice who was swept away into the sea off the Cape of Good Hope. The 17-year-old, a son of former Agen hooker Djalil Narjissi, was in South Africa as part of the French U18 team for the International Series.

Professional rugby is set to return for the 2024/25 season in the coming weeks, with Nationale 1 starting on August 23, Pro D2 on August 29 and then the Top 14 on September 7. A minute of applause will be held at all matches in honour of Narjissi.

A statement read: “In agreement with the family of Medhi Narjissi, the French Rugby Federation and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby have decided to pay tribute to the young player from Stade Toulousain and of the French men’s U18 team, who tragically disappeared on August 7 in South Africa.

“A minute of applause in honor of Medhi will be organised in the stands and at all grounds in France at each of the first matches of all categories of this 2024/2025 season. In this moment of collective union and contemplation, French rugby would like to salute, with strength and the deepest respect, the memory of one of its great hopes.”

It was last week when the FFR released its first conclusions following the internal investigation it launched into the disappearance of Narjissi. “Following the latest trip of the national men’s U18 team to South Africa, the French Rugby Federation have decided to temporarily suspend all supervision missions for all staff.

“This decision, taken until further notice, comes pending the final conclusions of the internal investigation that the FFR immediately launched following the tragic disappearance, on August 7, of the young player Medhi Narjissi, swept away by a wave and the current off the Cape of Good Hope.

“The first elements collected on site by a member of the national technical management confirm that the site chosen for a player recovery session presented dangers. This is an error of judgment that could constitute individual and/or collective fault. The final conclusions of our investigation will make it possible to determine responsibilities.

“As it has undertaken, the French Rugby Federation remain determined to shed full light on the precise circumstances of the tragedy. To date, the entire staff has been interviewed. The FFR is now preparing to question players from the U18 team, with all the precautions required by the psychological shock they have suffered.

“The French Rugby Federation have also communicated the initial information it has to the Ministry of Sports, which is responsible for two government officials present on the FFR staff in South Africa, so that the latter can make an appropriate decision.”