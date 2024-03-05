The England update on the injury that has sidelined Fin Smith

England rookie Fin Smith is a major doubt for Saturday’s clash with Ireland, with Marcus Smith ready to step into the breach for the penultimate round of the Guinness Six Nations.

Fin Smith was the solitary member of Steve Borthwick’s squad to miss training on Tuesday as he recovers from a calf injury and with only Thursday’s main session left before the Twickenham showdown, time is running out to prove his fitness.

The 21-year-old fly-half has won his first two caps in his breakthrough season for England, coming on as a replacement for George Ford against Italy and Scotland, but could now slip out of the 23.

“We have tried to look after him the last couple of days and we are hoping he will be in full training on Thursday. We are looking after him,” said skills and kicking coach Kevin Sinfield.

If Fin Smith is unable to convince Borthwick on Thursday that he is capable of facing Grand Slam-chasing Ireland, Marcus Smith is available to take his place on the bench.

The Harlequins player missed the first three rounds of the tournament, also because of calf damage, but could even challenge Ford for a place in the starting XV if Borthwick decides significant changes are needed in response to the 30-21 mauling by Scotland.

“Fly-half is a position where we have plenty of strength so Steve will make that call on Thursday after the session. If everyone comes through on Thursday, Steve has obviously got a headache,” continued Sinfield.

“To have Marcus available having not had him available throughout the Six Nations is a big boost for everybody. Not only with what he brings on the field but off the field as well. He has got some bounce about him, a big smile and he loves being out on the training field. He has had a big impact this week.

“He comes in and is himself all the time so we missed him in those first few weeks. I’ve loved working with him and he’s an incredible talent. He can play, that boy.”

Borthwick names his team on Thursday afternoon and England’s head coach will be hoping for a response after the backward step taken at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

The most damning statistic to emerge from a fourth successive Calcutta Cup defeat was the 25 handling errors made, a staggering number that prevented their attack from functioning. “That was an anomaly for us. We certainly haven’t seen that throughout training at all,” Sinfield said.

“We have worked particularly hard in trying to understand why it happened. Some of it is difficult to understand. When you are trying to understand why someone has dropped a ball, or someone has thrown a pass without looking where the pass is going, there is a bit more to it than the numbers.

“We are trying to understand the people, what they are feeling and what they are seeing at that moment in time. So we have delved pretty deep into that. We put some balls down in the Scotland game. Why that is we will never know for sure. But what we have to try to make sure is that it doesn’t happen again.”