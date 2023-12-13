Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crow's nest' role with All Blacks and Black Ferns

A Rugby World Cup winner with both the Black Ferns and All Blacks, Sir Wayne Smith landed a new role with New Zealand Rugby in 2023 that will see his remarkable rugby intellect be fully utilised in both teams.

The Professor was knighted for his services to rugby in June, having given 60 years to the game and masterminded its evolution while assistant coach of the All Blacks under Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen.

Taking on the role of Black Ferns coach just months out from the 2021 (played in 2022) Rugby World Cup, Smith steered the home team to one of the most dramatic final wins in history over an England side on a historic winning run.

Now a semi-finalist for New Zealander of the Year, and having handed over the reins of the Kobelco Kobe Steelers to an old friend in Dave Rennie, Smith returns to New Zealand Rugby in a new role, officially dubbed “Performance Coach”. The job description includes mentoring both the All Blacks head coach (Scott Robertson) and the Black Ferns’ Director of Rugby (Allan Bunting) and enhancing the quality of coaching delivery.

Smith put the job description in his own words for TVNZ Breakfast.

“I think there’s clearly some value in understanding what’s gone before, culturally what it’s looked like,” he said.

“I think a key part of what I’ll be doing too is looking at the future; getting in a crow’s nest, looking at the horizon and seeing what the wind changes are in rugby. Looking at ways we can go forward a bit more quickly.

“The game’s going to change, there’s going to be some massive differences over the next few years to what is the game we see today, both from a safety point of view but also from an acceleration perspective. So, getting a look at that and making changes before they happen I think will be a key attitude that we need to take into New Zealand Rugby.”

Smith will be welcomed by familiar faces in both the Black Ferns and All Blacks camps, having worked closely with both coaches, Bunting and Robertson, in his illustrious past.

Bunting was involved with the recent Black Ferns World Cup campaign as manager of culture and leadership, while Robertson and Smith have been close since 1998 when the Professor coached Razor in both the Crusaders and the All Blacks.

At the time of Smith’s appointment in the newly created role, he said: “I have a deep connection and love for any team that wears the black jersey and particularly the Black Ferns and the All Blacks.

“I also have strong relationships with the respective head coaches and many of the players, so it feels like this role across the two teams is a natural fit, and one where I can hopefully add and contribute to both environments.”

“It’s important to consider different perspectives and solutions as coaches. As we head into a new era for the game, I am a great believer in the importance of diversity, of relationships and of people. As a coach I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to that through my career”.