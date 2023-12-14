Ireland tie down Andy Farrell with long-term deal

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has signed a new long-term deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union until after the World Cup in 2027.

Farrell was recently named the World Rugby coach of the year following a 2023 where he won a Grand Slam and helped Ireland rise to the summit of the world rankings.

Though Ireland’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, losing to the All Blacks in the quarter-finals in France, he has helped solidify Ireland’s reputation as one of the major forces in world rugby since taking over from Joe Schmidt at the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Since becoming head coach, Farrell has led Ireland to some of the greatest days in their history, including their first ever series win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 2022. Given what he has achieved, he is frontrunner to replace Warren Gatland as head coach of the British & Irish Lions in 2025 against Australia.

After signing the new deal, Farrell said: “Coaching Ireland has been a hugely enjoyable experience and I am proud to extend my association with the IRFU. It is a pleasure to work with such a talented and committed group of players and as we enter a new cycle, it will be exciting to see more players come through the system.

“There is a talented group of established internationals who are determined to succeed at international level for Ireland and I am excited to see how the recent Ireland U20 squads will also emerge and challenge for international honours in the near future. It all makes for an exciting next chapter and it is one which my family and I are delighted to continue.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “Over the course of the last four years Andy has helped drive the highest standards for the men’s national team and it is testament to the positive environment which he and his backroom team have fostered that Ireland has enjoyed such a sustained period of success in recent times. Andy is an ambitious and talented coach who continues to make an indelible mark on Irish rugby, and it is a significant coup to retain his services. I have no doubt that he will look to build in the years to come.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “The IRFU is determined to attract and retain top class coaching talent and we are delighted to announce Andy’s contract extension, which is a hugely positive boost for the game in Ireland. Andy is a world-class coach and an inspirational leader of great talent and integrity who has already made a significant contribution to Irish rugby through his leadership of our men’s national team. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to remain in Ireland.”