Super Rugby Pacific

Caleb Muntz on how he put his Rugby World Cup nightmare behind him

By Chris Jones
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Caleb Muntz of Fiji kicks a conversion during the Summer International match between England and Fiji at Twickenham Stadium on August 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Caleb Muntz, the exciting young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outside half, is on course to complete his fight back from the serious knee injury that removed him from the Fiji team at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Muntz, who is still going through rehabilitation in preparation for appearing at some point in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, said: “It was a pretty serious knee injury. Bit of a freak accident unfortunately, but it’s part of the game.

“I had surgery in France pretty quickly after so it’s quite good to get the ball rolling. About three to four months now post-surgery and it’s going good. Haven’t had any major setbacks. It is feeling strong and giving me a lot of confidence.”

Despite the injury, Muntz is taking heart from the performances he delivered in 2023 which proved he was a reliable goal kicker as well as an attacking threat.

“It was an awesome year for me. Coming into the year, last year’s pre-season, I thought there was a really big vibe especially with the Fijian Drua about how we could perform in the competition. There is a lot more belief among ourselves,” the 24-year-old told the Fiji Times.

The former Hamilton Boys’ High School student made his Flying Fijians debut against Tonga earlier this year and added: “I have got to experience a lot. Got injured last season, this season as well. I think in a way it is good that this has happened to me. Not too big of a deal, I know how to deal with it.

“You kind of get excited looking at the progress, but you have to tell yourself that I am not able to play. However, I am gearing myself to be able to play again.”

