Fijian Drua home matches generate huge windfall for Fiji economy

The success of the Fijian Drua reaching the knock out stages of the Super Pacific Rugby competition in 2023 produced significant financial benefits off the pitch for Fiji with a report revealing the franchise helped generate £23m ($F67.1 million) the for the local economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fiji Times reports that: An Economic Benefits Study of Sports Tourism in Fiji: A Case Study on the Fijian Drua 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season, conducted by Tourism Fiji, in collaboration with the Market Development Facility and consultant Barry Burgan, indicated that the direct expenditure associated with game attendees and event operations reached $F67.1 million.

The home matches for the Drua, who will kick off their 2024 campaign on February 24 with seven games shared between Lautoka and Suva, created employment opportunities for 21,000 individuals which was equivalent to 520 full-time jobs.

“A record 58,942 individuals attended the Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific games in its 2023 season and notably, 21 per cent of these attendees were international visitors which in return inject vitality into the local economy,” the report stated. “Crucially, this study emphasises the invaluable impact of international visitors, who, on average, spent $F6,837 during their stay, contributing to a total expenditure of $F40m.

“The domestic labour and economic impact are also substantial, contributing $F11.5m to new local incomes and creating 242 full-time equivalent jobs.”

The report showed domestic tourism is also positively influenced, with games generating 20,970 visitor nights and spending of $F2.35m among local tourists. Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill said this influx of spending from 4676 new visitors also generated 40,328 overseas visitor nights, providing a considerable stimulus to Fiji’s tourism industry. “Visitors spent an estimated $F5.6m in attending games.

“Additionally, some Fijians expressed their intent to travel abroad to attend games if they were not held locally, amounting to an estimated foregone spend of $4.5m. There was also an estimated $8m in participant-created expenditure, bringing the total estimate of created expenditure to $18.1m. This expenditure stimulated Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product through direct and induced effects of $11.5m and created 242 new full-time equivalent job opportunities for Fijians.”