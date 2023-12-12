Ardie Savea scoops New Zealand rugby's top prize

All Blacks No8 Ardie Savea has been named the the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year, the top prize in New Zealand rugby, at the ASB Rugby Awards just weeks after being named World Rugby men’s player of the year.

Just over a month after beating Eben Etzebeth, Bundee Aki and Antoine Dupont to the top individual award in rugby, the 30-year-old has received the highest honour in New Zealand rugby following a year where he helped the All Blacks win the Rugby Championship and reach the final of the Rugby World Cup. It is the second time that he has won the award, having also reached the pinnacle of New Zealand rugby in 2019.

Savea was also named the All Blacks player of the year for the third time, beating Scott Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith to the title.

Following his exploits at the World Cup, the No8 is enjoying a sabbatical in Japan with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, where he scored two tries on debut at the weekend.

Despite winning the Rugby Championship and losing by a solitary point to South Africa in the World Cup final, the All Blacks were pipped by All Blacks Sevens for the adidas New Zealand team of the year title after a year where they won the HSBC World Sevens Series.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees this year. We’ve had another amazing year of rugby with inspiring performances and contributions at all levels of the game.

“Our Sevens teams really led the charge with exceptional performances, while Ardie Savea continues to set a high standard in every team he represents and is a worthy recipient of the Kel Tremain award.

“It’s heartening to hear the stories of some of our game’s unsung heroes and we are really proud to have the introduction of new awards in this area in 2023.”