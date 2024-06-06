Rosslyn Park University Sevens - 5 to Watch

On Friday, players from the top level of the student game get the chance to shine in front of the RugbyPass TV cameras as they look to secure GB 7s spots in the future.

Reigning BUCS Super Rugby Champions Loughborough will be joined at Priory Lane, the home of Rosslyn Park RFC, by other teams with a history of recent success in Exeter and Durham as well as Hartpury and Bath, two of the most prolific developers of talent. In addition, Welsh duo, Cardiff Met and Swansea, will be present, while a Nottingham team that loves to spring a surprise completes the exciting line-up.

The eight teams will be split into two pools of four with the top two teams progressing through to the Cup semi-finals.

The action gets underway in south-west London at 14:30pm and if you’re not able to attend in person, RugbyPass TV will be on hand to cover the event exclusively live and for free, with the voice of HSBC SVNS, Rupert Cox, acting as lead commentator.

As GB7s are aiming to select between five and seven players from the tournament to cap in Rugby Europe events this summer, we take a stab at highlighting some of the players who may be on their radar.

Iwan Pyrs Jones (Hartpury)

‘The Phonebox stepper’ who famously left three Frenchmen clutching at thin Singapore air when representing Wales at the SNG SVNS in 2022. Comes with international pedigree and the filthiest feet either side of The Severn

Tom Burton (Exeter)

A product of the Northern rugby powerhouse that is Sedbergh School, huge excitement has followed this young man, with electric pace to leave any defence for dead.

Boris Ames (Durham)

Little-known outside of Durham but tipped to dazzle. Taunton RFC’s Ames blends size and pace with enviable physicality and will captain the side, having played a key role in clinching the BUCS 7s this year and last.

Sam Kildunne (Loughborough)

Plagued by injuries the last couple of seasons ‘Killer Kildunne’ lives up to his billing when the try line is at his mercy. He’s been capped by England 7s previously in Rugby Europe and is a front-runner to add a GB cap to his CV this summer. You’ll have spotted the surname and it would be remiss to not state that 7s clearly runs in the blood, with superstar sister Ellie featuring for GB7s in Madrid SVNS only last weekend

Connor Moyse (Nottingham)

Perennial points plunderer Moyse has been The Green and Gold’s main try-scoring weapon ever since their promotion to BUCS Super Rugby in 2022. With over 50 1st team appearances and in excess of 25 tries, his rangy running will menace any broken field defence.