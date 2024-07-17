Rhys Patchell reunited with Wayne Pivac in latest overseas adventure

Japan League One outfit NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu have announced the signing of fly-half Rhys Patchell.

The Green Rockets are coached by former Wales boss, Wayne Pivac, who capped the fly-half twice during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Patchell had to wait another two-and-a-half years before winning his 22nd cap off the bench against Scotland in the 2023 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, by which time Warren Gatland had replaced his fellow Kiwi.

“I am delighted to be joining the NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu heading into the 2024/25 season,” said Patchell, the former Cardiff and Scarlets player.

“I have some incredible memories of Japan, having made my debut for Wales in Osaka in 2013 and playing at

Rugby World Cup 2019.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing a new culture and more of the incredible hospitality that Japan is renowned for.

“I’m excited to reconnect with old friends, and meet my new teammates and our fans very soon. Ikimashou (Let’s Go)!”

The 31-year-old was released by Scarlets after six seasons and headed to New Zealand to join the Highlanders on a one-year deal, spending the 2024 Super Rugby season with them.

However, a pectoral muscle injury limited his game time and he only made six appearances, scoring tries against the Blues and Waratahs.

Patchell was keen to remain overseas, with a move to Japan first flagged in the Fissler Confidential column at the end of June, and now he has a fresh opportunity at the Green Rockets, who are also home to fellow Wales international Jake Ball.

