8:08am, 16 April 2020

London Irish have joined a GoFundMe campaign aiming to provide financial support to the parents of Albert Tuisue after the family home in Fiji was decimated by Cyclone Harold, the category five storm, which hit the Pacific Islands earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyclone caused catastrophic harm with dozens killed and many left homeless, including the parents of Tuisue, the back row who gave up a career as a police officer to come to London in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped seven times by his country, has become an integral part of Declan Kidney’s team, appearing in all 13 of Irish’s Premiership matches so far this season.

Agustin Pichot heads a stellar cast of guests on the latest episode of The Breakdown

In an appeal promoted on the club’s website, Tuisue explained: “This is the strongest cyclone there has been with winds up to 225km per hour and the impact has been disastrous.

“Many of the villages have been affected by this cyclone and many homes destroyed, including my parents home which was completely ruined.

Cyclone Harold, a category 5 storm, hit the Pacific Islands this month causing catastrophic harm. Albert Tuisue’s parent’s house was decimated during the cyclone. A Just Giving page has been created to raise money for the rebuild. READ MORE: https://t.co/piSr73Ioov pic.twitter.com/M0uaqKy7kn — London Irish (@LiRFC) April 16, 2020

“I’m really thankful for the support of the club, the boys and the supporters for all of the donations we have already received. It has been really overwhelming and on behalf of my family I would like to thank everyone for their contribution, we are truly grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe page is aiming to raise funds to rebuild a more sustainable home for Tuisue’s parents and to give help to family members who have been greatly affected by this devastation.