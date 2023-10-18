Pollard to make first post-World Cup start as host of Test players return to Prem

Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

Bath defend Finn Russell selection call

Exeter see off battling Bristol to go top of Premiership

Rob Baxter: 'Everyone agreed we were responsible for our own shortcomings'

How Saracens' Willis adapted his game in Top 14 before joining stacked back row

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 13 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Gallagher Premiership

Pollard to make first post-World Cup start as host of Test players return to Prem

By Kim Ekin
Handre Pollard of South Africa looks on with a cut to his face during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Handre Pollard is set to make his first post-Rugby World Cup start for Leicester Tigers as a host of Test players return to action in the Gallagher Premiership.

England players Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Ollie Chessum, as well as Rugby World Cup winners Jasper Wiese and Pollard, start in their first game back from test duties with Tongan international Solomone Kata also earning a place in Tigers’ XV after an impressive debut last week.

Meanwhile, Jack Walker, Danny Care and Andre Esterhuizen have been named on the bench for Harlequins for the same fixture, with World Cup returners Joe Marler, Dino Lamb, Marcus Smith and Dillon Lewis starting.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White talks about the return of his World Cup-winning Springboks
Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White talks about the return of his World Cup-winning Springboks

England back row Courtney Lawes and scrumhalf Alex Mitchell are set to make their first appearances of the season for Northampton Saints, as the pair return to face Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

England winger Max Malins will make his first appearance for Bristol Bears since 2021 when they take on Sale Sharks at Ashton Gate. Malins and Kyle Sinckler return from World Cup duty to take their place in the starting XV for Saturday’s visit of the Sharks.

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie appears in a Sale matchday 23 for the first time while flanker Ben Curry makes his first start of the season. Curry starts in the back-row following his try-scoring return from injury as a replacement last week against Gloucester, while Cowan-Dickie will begin the game on the bench with Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy starting again.

Fellow England hooker Theo Dan gets his first start of the season against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday. Dan shone throughout the Rugby World Cup came off the bench in the bonus-point win over Leicester last weekend.

Centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first appearance of the 2023/24 season for Bath after helping England bag bronze. He is joined by fellow England player Will Stuart who starts having come off the bench against Northampton Saints last weekend.

It’s not just England internationals returning. Argentina prop Eduardo Bello makes his first start for Newcastle Falcons on Sunday when they host his former club, Saracens.

The lingering aftertaste from the Springboks World Cup win

Seven seconds passed between Siya Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis Cup and South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa taking it from him. At the time it barely registered.

