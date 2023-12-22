Select Edition

Sevens

Perth to Paris: Gold on the mind for Australia Women's Sevens

By AAP
Charlotte Caslick with the ball in hand for Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Sevens star Charlotte Caslick says it sucked not snaring a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but she’s liking what she sees from the team as the race towards the Paris Games hots up.

Australia’s women’s side have enjoyed a remarkable start to the SVNS World Series campaign, winning the opening two events in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, and will look to continue that run at leg three in Perth in late January.

They ended New Zealand’s world-record 41-match unbeaten streak to win the Dubai Sevens, before overcoming a red card in the final in Cape Town to take that title too.

Australia have become accustomed to success, with a gold medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics also hanging in the trophy cabinet.

Having become used to contesting for the podium places, their fifth-placed finish in Tokyo still burns – and it’s something the team are keen to make amends for.

“Tokyo wasn’t ideal. It sucks not coming away with a medal,” Caslick said.

“Every time we go out to play, we want to win. We have the same outlook on every tournament we play.”

Caslick says Australia’s golden run in Rio gave the sport a significant boost at home.

“Winning a gold medal is amazing, and the impact that had on women’s sport in Australia was massive,” she said.

“We train really hard in these four-year cycles towards winning a gold medal and that being the end goal.

“But it’s the journey to get there that’s really important, and enjoying that – enjoying the time with the team during the next eight months or so together.”

Australia’s women sit on top of the ladder following their hot start to the sevens season.

They will be aiming to continue that winning run when the competition shifts to Perth, with HBF Park playing host for the World Series’ third leg from January 26-28.

“It’s been awesome. We’ve had two great weekends in a row,” Caslick said.

“The vibe in the camp is really good, and winning helps that.

“We want to be as successful as we can before the Olympics. That will help us in Paris; momentum is good to have.

“We’re really excited to go to Perth. It’s always fun to go to a new destination. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Speedster Maddison Levi will be one to watch in Perth following her try-scoring exploits over the first two events, including a record 12 five-pointers in Dubai.

“She’s extremely fast and strong and powerful,” Caslick said of Levi.

“She’s got some pretty awesome girls inside her that pass her the ball in space more often than not.

“If we give her the ball, she can find the tryline.

“She’s probably one of the best that’s ever played at doing that, so we’re very lucky to have her on our team.”

Australia’s men sit sixth in the standings, and need a big result in Perth to climb back into contention.

