TOP 14

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu in search for new club from next season - report

By Josh Raisey
Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji reacts during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Fiji and Portugal at Stadium de Toulouse on October 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu is set to depart Toulon at the end of the season after French outlet L’Equipe reported that the Top 14 giants have decided not to extend his contract

The 33-year-old joined the three-time Investec Champions Cup winners in the summer of 2022 from Stade Francais, but after two seasons at the Stade Mayol, Toulon have decided not to activate an additional year on his deal.

L’Equipe have also reported that the Fijian centre has held talks with Montpellier (who currently sit at the foot of the Top 14 table), but there is no confirmation yet as to where he will be playing next season. The two sides go head-to-head this Sunday as Toulon travel west to the GGL Stadium in their first matches of 2024.

Nayacalevu had a standout 2023 for his country, guiding Fiji to the World Cup quarter-finals where they narrowly lost to England in Marseille. Only a few weeks before then he produced a try-scoring display at Twickenham as Fiji recorded their first ever win over England. He showed some of his best ever form last year, and would still be a major asset to many clubs despite now being in his thirties.

Since returning from the World Cup, the 38-cap international has featured five times for Toulon, who sit in third place in the Top 14 following a 19-5 win over Stade Francais on Saturday.

