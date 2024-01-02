Antoine Dupont teams up with France Sevens for first time in training camp

Antoine Dupont has trained with France Sevens for the first time this week ahead of his switch to play in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

After missing Toulouse’s 29-8 loss to La Rochelle on Saturday in the Top 14, the France XVs captain linked up with his new teammates in Marcoussis for a four-day training camp running from January 2 to 5. However, as per his agreement with Toulouse, he will return to his club today in order to prepare for a visit from Lyon this weekend.

Dupont is gearing up to his debut on the sevens circuit next month at the Vancouver leg of the HSBC SVNS Series. Before then, France travel to Perth later this month for the third leg of the series, where they will hope to climb up from eighth in the rankings. The 27-year-old is also expected to take part in the Los Angeles SVNS in March, which is why he will take no part in the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Footage has been shared on social media of Dupont training with the squad, where he was filmed being lifted to receive a kick-off, which is something he is unlikely to have experienced in XVs.

The Frenchman’s attention will switch back to XVs over the coming weeks though, where the reigning Top 14 champions will seek to work their way up the ladder from their current position of seventh against Lyon. Following that, there are tricky fixtures away to Ulster and at home to Bath in the Investec Champions Cup.

France’s 17-player squad: Esteban Capilla, Antoine Dupont, Nelson Epée, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Nisie Huyard, William Iraguha, Jefferson-Lee Joseph, Jonathan Laugel, Thibaud Mazzoleni, Stephen Parez-Edo Martin, Varian Pasquet, Rayan Rebbadj, Paulin Riva, Jordan Sepho, Joris Simon, Joachim Trouabal, Antoine Zeghdar.

Watch footage of Dupont training with France Sevens:

👀😏 Regardez qui est là ? Pour son premier entraînement avec les Bleus de #France7, @Dupont9A a été accueilli ce matin par ses nouveaux coéquipiers ! 😜💙 pic.twitter.com/lgtQc76Y9Z — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) January 3, 2024