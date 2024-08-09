Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:30
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:05
Tomorrow
13:10
Tomorrow
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Gallagher Premiership

Northampton name new CEO less than six weeks after vacancy arose

By Liam Heagney
New Northampton CEO Julia Chapman (Photo by Northampton Saints)

Northampton Saints have named Julia Chapman as their new CEO just five and a half weeks after Mark Darbon revealed on July 1 that he would be leaving cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens to join golf’s R&A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite widespread interest in the vacancy, the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions ultimately didn’t have to look very far to recruit Darbon’s successor as Chapman has been working as Saints’ chief operating officer having initially joined the club in 2016 as its finance director.

A statement read: “Northampton Saints can today [Friday] announce that Julia Chapman (currently chief operating officer) has been appointed the club’s new chief executive, and will begin her new role in November. Chapman initially joined Saints back in September 2016 as finance director and has since helped to steer the club through the most challenging financial period in its 144-year history.

“The pandemic, and subsequently the loss of three other Premiership clubs, presented significant challenges for Saints, but thanks to robust financial management under Chapman’s leadership the club emerged with a strong balance sheet and has recorded record revenues for three consecutive years.

“From September 2018 onwards, Chapman broadened her remit at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, becoming finance and operations director and overseeing the club’s stadium management, IT systems, grounds team, and catering partnership with Levy UK, as well as the finance department before being appointed chief operating officer in September 2022.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Bath
14:45
20 Sep 24
Northampton
All Stats and Data

“Throughout her tenure, Chapman has sat on the club’s board and worked closely with outgoing chief executive Mark Darbon to build and execute the club’s long-term strategic plan. In addition to overseeing the club’s activities in relation to the salary cap framework, she has played a leading role on a number of major initiatives – for example the development of the club’s high performance centre, and the progression of the hotel project which is currently underway – as well as supporting a number of key commercial programmes, most notably across the club’s retail and ticketing businesses.

“Chapman has also transformed Saints’ approach to sustainability, with the club signing up to the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework in April 2022 and setting a net-zero emissions target by 2040. She graduated from Cambridge University, qualified as a chartered accountant, and before arriving in Northampton worked in various senior finance roles within several of the UK’s biggest companies such as Travis Perkins, Habitat, Home Retail Group, Legal & General, IBM, and PwC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Northampton chairman John White said: “We are delighted to appoint Julia as our new chief executive. We had a lot of interest in the role from some very high-calibre candidates, both within and outside of rugby, which was a great indictment for the standing of the club within the world of elite sport. But for the board, Julia was always the stand-out choice.

“She has more than two decades worth of experience working across multiple businesses and given her background as chief operating officer, she also has an unparalleled knowledge of all the challenges we have faced in recent years. She was absolutely instrumental in making key decisions throughout the pandemic and beyond, which have left the club in a strong position looking forwards.

“Having been at Saints since 2016, Julia also has a clear understanding of the club, our culture, our structure, our history, and our role within the community here in Northampton. We were very keen to ensure a smooth transition following Mark Darbon’s successful tenure, and we have no doubt that Julia’s understanding of our priorities moving forwards will ensure that we continue to improve how we operate, and drive success both on and off the pitch.

“I am sure Julia will make her own mark on the club as well. Northampton Saints is in good health, but continuous improvement is what we are all about, so we will welcome her insight and ideas moving forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Julia has continuously broadened her role at Saints during her time with us. We believe in our people, and we have a strong track record at the club – on and off the pitch – of succession planning and successfully promoting within the organisation. Mark Darbon still has three months with us before starting at The R&A, and this will enable Julia to seamlessly switch into the chief executive role before formally starting in November.”

Chapman added: “I couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity to lead Northampton Saints as chief executive. I have expanded my role at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens over the last few years, so this feels like a natural progression for me. It’s a huge honour to be part of this historic club’s story.

Related

Northampton Saints unveil new club crest

Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton Saints have unveiled their new club crest which will be used from next season.

Read Now

“I love the club. Having been here since 2016, I know we have brilliant performance and commercial teams who have all been on a journey together to get us to the strong position we are in, so I’m relishing the opportunity to continue to work with them to improve and evolve Northampton Saints. We have seen a period of success, on and off the pitch, over the last few years but there are still so many opportunities for us to develop and a lot to play for as a business.

“We must continue to deliver transparent communication and unmissable experiences for our supporters, who are the heart of the club, as well as growing our audience and futureproofing cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – and I would love to deliver the next stage of our masterplan for the venue during my tenure.

“Working largely in finance and operations so far at Saints, naturally I have been a bit more ‘back-of-house’, so one of the elements I am really looking forward to is engaging more with our supporters and commercial partners, encouraging plenty of open dialogue about their experiences with us and how we interact with them.

“There are still challenges ahead too, both for Saints specifically and within the wider landscape of rugby more generally, but we have a really strong strategy in place and having an in-depth understanding of the club’s finances gives me a head start within my new role as we look to build a sustainable future by returning to profitability as soon as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

3

Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

4

Former All Blacks and Wallaby one-cap forwards linked with country switch

5

Ex-All Black Jack Goodhue names his most difficult Top 14 opponent

6

Joe Schmidt explains decision to start Noah Lolesio as Wallabies’ No.10

7

New Zealand needs a reliable No.10 like Harry Plummer

8

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

FEATURE

Wallabies backrow stocks to get ultimate depth check

With Fraser McReight and Liam Wright out, Joe Schmidt will find out what sort of talent he has at his disposal with the Boks in Brisbane

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pn 14 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Haha it's all a conspiracy theory to undermine Australian rugby!

6 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

It’s all the kiwis fault mate - not ours!

6 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Exactly. A coach with zero pedigree to speak of who’s been given a platform in Ireland and now this website to spout his “views”.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
The angle to the Siya Kolisi story that is the real cautionary tale

So the writers angle is “buy at least 3 to 4 Saffas to get the most out of them”


If the owner of your club is embarrassing you in the media then you’ve little choice than to tell him to shove it. That’s what any self respecting adult with loads of options available to them would do.


If Siya wants a massive payday then he can easily get that in Japan.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Top 4 will alternate - top 2 not so much but the 3rd 4th spot will be musical chairs with anyone within this bracket capable of beating one another on any given day. Same as it is now.

7 Go to comments
P
Philou 56 minutes ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Listened to Quade Cooper talk about the importance of 'structure' on a podcast the other day - nearly fell off my chair. ALB brings that, on defence and attack.

22 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Today some analyst or coach would be putting up statistics and videos on why Christian Cullen should be playing right wing to make room for Carlo Spencer at fullback to create dual playmakers with Andrew Mehrtens at 10.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Northampton name new CEO less than six weeks after vacancy arose

Northampton county has more Women CEOs than all of Ireland.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
The angle to the Siya Kolisi story that is the real cautionary tale

Let’s deal with the elephant in the room. France just isn’t a nice place.

2 Go to comments
b
by George! 1 hours ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Sorry but who is this guy and who did he coach?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

No explanation necessary. We all have eyes.

10 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

I agree with your backline Nick, I thought the backline was really starting to hum last year, it makes sense to keep as much as that together as possible. Jordan may or may not be the best fullback, but he is 100% the best right wing. There are plays where he is used like a fullback coming into the line, so they can get the best out of his attacking talents without having to play him in the back field. Add Roigard and you have a very formidable group.


Reiko has many benefits at 13. I don't think ALB would slot into Cotter's Blues team to fulfil the role Reiko plays there. He is a very strong direct ball carrier and his speed on cover/scramble defence is almost unrivalled. He has not scored many tries in the last couple of years but he has single handedly saved many for the Blues and the ABs.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Intellectually, I think you just don’t get it. Grant Williams hasn’t played on the wing again since either. Faf hasn’t played 10 again either. Deon Fourie hasn’t played hooker again since either.


Shall I draw you a picture?

9 Go to comments
P
Pn 1 hours ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Yeah because the Aussies in this time period Michael Cheika and Eddie Jones were soooo much better...


Schmidt will be great for them, we'd absolutely love to have him in Wales with a similar rebuild project.


Dave Rennie was judged far too harshly and the shameful handling of his replacement of the snake oil salesman was farcical. His win rate wasn't great but when your tenure is mainly playing against NZ and South Africa teams building for a world cup, your home tour's against the French (albeit a 2nd string team but France are one of 3 or 4 nations that have the depth to easily field a very competitive 2nd team) and your union is so out of touch with grass roots talent that your rival codes can easily pick them up, you're always going to struggle.


Australian rugby's in a pit they've dug themselves. Let's just hope Schmidt has the right kind of shovel to dig them out again.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Doubtful. SA, France, NZ, Ireland and even Australia will keep you where you are. Possibly even worse than 5th. All these teams are already better than or improving/building better than England.


Hard to predict who will win the WC, but I’m quite comfortable in my prediction that Borthwick won’t get to 2027.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

It’s nearly 20 years since the Swiss tycoon began pumping money into Racing and in all that time he has one major title to his name – the 2016 Top 14. How long will his interest and investment last?


“Expeectations” should be low then for the wealthiest perennialy underperforming rugby club in the world.


Perhaps the Swiss tycoon should do us all a favor and throw in the towel.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Ouch! 😅

7 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

do you think Ireland will do better than england at the next world cup?


its too early to be predicting winners, but england could be looking much better than 4th in the world at the end of 2027!

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Working for English rugby is a career limiting move. Walters has done well here. There’s no future going from RWC medal to Helping a team move from 5th to 4th in the world (maybe) over the next three years.

7 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

is Tom Tombleston still on the books?

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.