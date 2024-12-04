Nick David becomes eighth player to commit to Harlequins

Harlequins have continued their flurry of contract extensions by tying down winger Nick David.

The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons at the Stoop, joining from Worcester Warriors in 2021, scoring 14 tries in 57 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

David joins fellow back-tree members Cadan Murley, Tyrone Green and Cassius Cleaves in committing to the club, who have been busy behind the scenes in recent weeks.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to extend my time at Harlequins – it’s my home,” David said after signing.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

“There is a great group of lads and coaches here, and the way we want to play suits my attributes.

Racing 92 Harlequins All Stats and Data

“My time here has gone quite quickly – I’ve been here for four seasons now! Learning from not just the quality coaches here, but the players we have too has really accelerated my game and I’m excited to see what the future brings.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson added: “Nick has a strong running game, and that makes him a real threat with ball in hand. He’s a versatile player who can play across the back three, which allows him to make an impact in multiple areas on the pitch.

“He possesses a diligent work ethic and strives to maximise his development both on and off the field throughout the week. Nick is also a popular member of the squad, who is well respected by the players and staff. We’re all thrilled he’ll remain at the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT