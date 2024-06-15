Select Edition

United Rugby ChampionshipBullsLeinsterCaelan DorisJames LoweJohan GoosenSergeal Petersen

Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

By PA
Vodacom Bulls players celebrate after their side's victory in the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Vodacom Bulls and Leinster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster lost a thrilling United Rugby Championship semi-final as the Bulls prevailed 25-20 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Two tries from Sergeal Petersen and another from Johan Goosen, who contributed 15 points, saw the Bulls through to their second final in three years.

Leinster responded with tries from James Lowe and Caelan Doris, but their bid for a ninth URC title and a first trophy since 2021 fell just short.

A frantic opening failed to produce points as the defensive quality on show matched that of both attacks.

The Bulls were winning the kicking battle and wings Petersen and Devon Williams had chances to score before the hosts did cross after 19 minutes.

Willie Le Roux’s catch and pass in the same movement sent Williams into the corner, but the try was disallowed as Bulls flanker Marco van Staden had taken out Ross Byrne off the ball.

Bulls were reduced to 14 men by Petersen’s deliberate knock-on and Leinster took instant advantage of the yellow card.

The Irish province drove to the line and Byrne slipped a clever pass for wing Lowe to make the corner.

Byrne added the extras for a seven-point lead, but Bulls fought back strongly despite being a man down.

Goosen cut a brilliant line from Embrose Papier’s pass to cross unopposed and the outside-half levelled the scores with a simple conversion.

Bulls remained on top with their full complement restored and the Leinster scrum showed signs of discomfort.

Goosen landed an angled 25-metre penalty to put Bulls ahead 10-7 at the break.

The South African outfit extended their lead within two minutes of the restart as Harold Worster delivered a delightful kick down the touchline.

Petersen gathered to race in and Goosen converted, but Leinster stormed straight back just as it appeared the Bulls would dominate the closing stages at altitude.

Caelan Doris powered over from close range after Leinster had turned down the opportunity to take an easy three points and Byrne added the extras from under the posts.

Leinster levelled matters near the hour mark after a brilliant kick and collect from Lowe forced a Bulls error and a successful Byrne penalty.

Goosen and Byrne exchanged kicks as the see-saw nature of a high-quality contest continued.

There were 13 minutes left when Petersen beat replacement Ciaran Frawley to Papier’s Garryowen.

Petersen touched the ball past Frawley and pulled it down to race clear, and Leinster could not rescue the situation in a pulsating finish.

Comments

27 Comments
B
BeegMike 18 mins ago

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

F
Flankly 4 hours ago

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO.

At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it.

The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

P
PDV 4 hours ago

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

J
Jimmy 4 hours ago

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

J
Jimmy 4 hours ago

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

B
Blaaaah 5 hours ago

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

C
Charles 5 hours ago

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

R
Rob 5 hours ago

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

FEATURE
FEATURE Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm
Search