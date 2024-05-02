Johann van Graan signs ultra-long-term deal at Bath

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan has signed a new deal with the club which will keep him at the Rec until 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African is in his second season in the West Country after arriving from Munster in 2022 and his plans appear to be taking shape.

After an indifferent first season at the club, finishing eighth in the Gallagher Premiership, Bath have vastly improved this season, and sit in third place in the league with two rounds remaining.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Van Graan speaks of the “journey” that Bath are on, and plenty of his players have committed to that journey by also signing new deals.

With Ross Molony, Francois van Wyk and Guy Pepper set to join the club at the end of the current campaign, next season has plenty of promise for Bath.

Newcastle Bath All Stats and Data

“I’m proud to be committing my future to this historic club in Blue, Black and White and I am loving the journey we are on,” van Graan said after signing the deal.

“Rugby is about people, purpose, creating memories and making a difference and my family and I are looking forward to our future in Bath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank the board, staff, players, and supporters who, together, make Farleigh House and The Rec such special places. We are creating a unique culture with purpose, and we are in, all in, all the time.

“The journey we have been on together as players and staff since I joined has been about getting better every day, becoming a team that’s tough to beat, and creating an identity that can deliver success over the long-term – the best is yet to come.”

Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald added: “Since joining us in 2022, Johann and his team have delivered a revival on the pitch, created a genuine team ethos, and built belief in what Bath can achieve. There is a clear vision, alignment, and pride in the shirt.

“These are exciting times for the club. We have big ambitions for rugby success, to grow the game, and to regenerate the riverside with an amazing new home for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the right leadership in place to grasp the opportunities ahead of us both on and off the pitch.”

Bath slipped down a place in the Premiership on Friday after a loss to reigning champions Saracens at the Rec, who moved into second. Bath face the winless Newcastle Falcons in the next round, where van Graan will be hoping his side can exert more pressure on the top of the table and come close to booking their place in the semi-finals.