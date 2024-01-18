Joe Schmidt will succeed Eddie Jones as next Wallabies coach - report

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is expected to be named as Eddie Jones’ successor at the helm of the Wallabies, with an official announcement to come in the next few days.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Schmidt is the favoured option for Rugby Australia following a disastrous year and 2023 Rugby World Cup that saw them head home before the knock-out stages for the first time ever.

It was capped off by Jones resigning in October, despite having initially signed a five-year deal.

In contrast, Schmidt was part of the All Blacks coaching staff that took them to the final.

The deal is reportedly all but done, with just paperwork needing to be finalised.

Schmidt had a successful run with Ireland from 2013 to 2019 that saw them beat the All Blacks twice, win the Six Nations three times and reach number one in the world for the first time ever.

While Australians Michael Cheika and Dan McKellar had also been linked with the job, 58-year-old New Zealander Schmidt looks set to be the man entrusted by Rugby Australia to drive things forward in the lead up to them hosting the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Expressions of interest for the Wallabies coaching role closed last Friday, and it’s believed that with former Ireland director of rugby David Nucifora now a prominent figure in Rugby Australia, Schmidt was always going to be the front runner.