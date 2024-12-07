Jake White clarifies 'buffet' comment about Bok rookie

The Bulls’ Director of Rugby, Jake White, has come out in defence of his Springbok back Canan Moodie, saying he never intended to criticise the player.

White started off the team announcement press conference on Friday morning stating he had something to say about the reporting on Moodie the past week.

After the game against Connach White was asked what he thought of Moodie’s performance, and he responded by saying he thought he had spent a little too much time at the buffet.

At the time it certainly looked like the coach was unhappy with the performance of his star Bok.

On Friday, he rebuffed that statement, saying he never intended to attack the player.

“This week a lot was said about Canan Moodie and my comments post-game about buffet.

“I would just like to put it in context. This is the ninth week that Canan has been on tour, the ninth week staying in a hotel, the ninth week not having the luxury of being at home,” White explained.

“It is the first time in his career as a 20-year-old that he has been away from home for nine weeks.

“It is the first time in his career that he hasn’t played as much rugby as he would have liked to have played.

“The first time in his career that he has been number 24, 25 in the national setup, which means it is difficult for him to train like he is out and it is difficult for him to get all the reps in like he is in,” the coach added.

White said people’s reaction after the game was mainly disappointment as they wondered if Moodie might be injured and why he looked so flat.

“The tongue-in-cheek thing is he probably was at the buffet and I will sort out the buffet and make sure he gets back to his best.

Canan Moodie was a Bulls scorer versus Edinburgh

“The narrative of people assuming that I am having a go at him and that it’s because of the Springboks and all that touring.

“I just want to make sure on the record that nine weeks for any person to be away, nine weeks to play, two games in six weeks, nine weeks to be in a hotel room.

“Nine weeks for any athlete – it’s a work in progress for him and it’s a learning object for him as well to see how is going to become at his best.

“All that happened – and it’s a great accolade for him – everyone expected, in the situations, he was in in that game, that he would show a little more flair and a little bit more excitement.

“And when we didn’t see it, people went ‘What’s wrong. Has he lost his pace, is he injured?’

“I’ve known him since he was 19, I will manage him. It was me saying to you guys that he’s been at the buffet and I will sort that out.

“It was never intended to be an attack on the guy or criticism of him as a player or criticism of him being away with the Boks.

“It was generally just a coach saying to you don’t stress, it will be fine.”