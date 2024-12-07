Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Jake White clarifies 'buffet' comment about Bok rookie

(L/R): South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth, South Africa's prop Frans Malherbe, South Africa's lock Rg Snyman, South Africa's flanker Jasper Wiese, South Africa's centre Lukhanyo Am, South Africa's wing Canan Moodie and South Africa's flanker Marco Van Staden celebrate after victory in the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 15, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bulls’ Director of Rugby, Jake White, has come out in defence of his Springbok back Canan Moodie, saying he never intended to criticise the player.

White started off the team announcement press conference on Friday morning stating he had something to say about the reporting on Moodie the past week.

After the game against Connach White was asked what he thought of Moodie’s performance, and he responded by saying he thought he had spent a little too much time at the buffet.

Jake White explains his Moodie comments

Jake White explains his Moodie comments

At the time it certainly looked like the coach was unhappy with the performance of his star Bok.

On Friday, he rebuffed that statement, saying he never intended to attack the player.

“This week a lot was said about Canan Moodie and my comments post-game about buffet.

“I would just like to put it in context. This is the ninth week that Canan has been on tour, the ninth week staying in a hotel, the ninth week not having the luxury of being at home,” White explained.

“It is the first time in his career as a 20-year-old that he has been away from home for nine weeks.

“It is the first time in his career that he hasn’t played as much rugby as he would have liked to have played.

“The first time in his career that he has been number 24, 25 in the national setup, which means it is difficult for him to train like he is out and it is difficult for him to get all the reps in like he is in,” the coach added.

White said people’s reaction after the game was mainly disappointment as they wondered if Moodie might be injured and why he looked so flat.

“The tongue-in-cheek thing is he probably was at the buffet and I will sort out the buffet and make sure he gets back to his best.

URC <a href=
Bulls Edinburgh match report” width=”1024″ height=”576″ class=”size-large wp-image-386391″ /> Canan Moodie was a Bulls scorer versus Edinburgh (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“The narrative of people assuming that I am having a go at him and that it’s because of the Springboks and all that touring.

“I just want to make sure on the record that nine weeks for any person to be away, nine weeks to play, two games in six weeks, nine weeks to be in a hotel room.

“Nine weeks for any athlete – it’s a work in progress for him and it’s a learning object for him as well to see how is going to become at his best.

“All that happened – and it’s a great accolade for him – everyone expected, in the situations, he was in in that game, that he would show a little more flair and a little bit more excitement.

“And when we didn’t see it, people went ‘What’s wrong. Has he lost his pace, is he injured?’

“I’ve known him since he was 19, I will manage him. It was me saying to you guys that he’s been at the buffet and I will sort that out.

“It was never intended to be an attack on the guy or criticism of him as a player or criticism of him being away with the Boks.

“It was generally just a coach saying to you don’t stress, it will be fine.”

'I apologise': Ronan O'Gara explains post-match incident with Bath fans

Ronan O'Gara has apologised for any offence caused by his language after being approached by Bath fans following La Rochelle's narrow 24-20 victory at The Rec in their Champions Cup opener on Friday night.

Read Now

Comments

1 Comment
B
Bull Shark 1 day ago

Then he should have said that then. Twonk.

B
Bob Salad II 34 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 48 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
