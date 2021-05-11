Harlequins flanker Will Evans has revealed that he now has “about a foot length of titanium all the way through (his) tibia” after breaking it last month. Evans picked up the injury in the first half against London Irish at the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of April.

It put an end to a promising season for the flanker who has garnered the nickname ‘The Clamp’ for his prowess over the ball and was being talked about as a potential England debutant this summer on the back of his form. 

Harlequins shared an interview with their loose forward on social media this week where he outlined the procedure he underwent after suffering the injury. “It’s not particularly nice,” said the 24-year-old. 

“They cut me open, went behind my kneecap and drilled a big hole all the way down my tibia, so I have got a foot length of titanium all the way through my tibia which isn’t that nice but I’m a bit heavier now, which I’ve always been grasping for, and surely my leg might be a bit stronger now.”

Despite Evans’ injury and a red card for their South African midfielder Andre Esterhuizen, Harlequins managed to win that match against London Irish thanks to a last-gasp try from Marcus Smith.

They played their first match without injured back-rower Evans last weekend and managed to pull off another victory at the death against Wasps. Smith was again the try scorer at the end of the game, Harlequins battling back to victory once more with only 14 men after a Mike Brown red card. 

The win gave the Londoners some breathing room in the race for the top four of the Gallagher Premiership, as they now sit nine points above fifth-place Northampton Saints with just four rounds of matches remaining.

