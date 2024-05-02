Ireland to prepare for WXV 1 debut with Australia Test in Belfast

Ireland Women will warm up for their first taste of WXV 1 with a Test against Australia at Kingspan Stadium this September.

The Belfast fixture, which pits the WXV 3 2023 winners against the side ranked fifth in the current World Rugby Women’s Rankings, will be played on 14 September and will get Irish Rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations under way.

The IRFU stated the kick-off time, broadcast arrangements and ticket details for the match would be announced “in due course”.

Although on the receiving end of a chastening 88-10 defeat to England at Twickenham last month, Ireland have made impressive progress under coach Scott Bemand.

Having missed out on qualification for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, Ireland booked their ticket to England 2025 – and WXV 1 in Canada – with a third-place finish in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

That came on the back of winning WXV 3, Bemand’s first tournament in charge, and was secured through victories against Wales and Scotland.

Last Saturday’s win against Scotland was clinched by Dannah O’Brien’s late penalty in front of 7,468 fans at Kingspan and Belfast will have another opportunity to show its support for Ireland’s women when they run out against Jo Yapp’s Wallaroos in September.

Bemand said: “We are really pleased to add this Test match into our fixture list at the start of next season, providing the squad with a valuable preparation window ahead of our WXV campaign in September and October.

“Australia will be coming off the Pacific Four competition. It’s a great chance for us to play an opponent with a different game style.”