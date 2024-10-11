Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
13:00
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
13:30
Today
14:35
Today
14:45
Today
15:00
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
10:30
Tomorrow
11:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
12:45
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
18:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:00
WOMENS
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
WXV 2

'If I lose my position, I lose my contract, my family won’t eat'

By Daniel Gallan
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 27: Sanelisiwe Charlie of South Africa during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Sanelisiwe Charlie might be the most ironically named rugby player in the world. The Springboks prop’s first name means ‘we are satisfied’ in isiXhosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually reserved for a child born after multiple siblings – she is the fifth of five girls – this name denotes contentment.

Charlie feels the opposite. Which explains why, since making her senior debut in 2020, she’s not once had a scrum penalty blown against her.

Video Spacer

Swys De Bruin on Bok Women’s big plan for World Cup

Video Spacer

Swys De Bruin on Bok Women’s big plan for World Cup

“It’s true,” she insists. “I take scrums very seriously. It’s something I’m very proud of. Milking penalties, making those hits, pushing as hard as I can. I love it.”

South Africans have always shown love for the big units in the front row, but these past eight years have seen this relationship blossom. Players like Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent ‘Mr Incredible’ Koch, and Ox Nche – who thrust the phrase ‘salads don’t win scrums’ into popular discourse – have reshaped the image of this largely misunderstood position.

Charlie is determined to add her name to the list. “I want to be that person in the women’s game,” says the 24-year-old with 21 caps for her country.

“It’s not easy. I have a lot of work to do. We’re developing as a team. I know I’m not there yet. I know we’re not there yet as a team. But I want to be. I dream of winning a penalty for my team and helping them win a game. That’s all I want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What distinguished Charlie from her male counterparts – indeed, what distinguishes many female Springboks from their male counterparts – is that she did not grow up with a passion for the game.

“Rugby was sort of forced on me,” she explains. “Living in the Eastern Cape I obviously knew about rugby, but it’s not like I was interested in playing.

“But because of my body shape, people kept saying, ‘you need to play, you need to play’. I was 18. I just thought, ‘why not’. So I tried. And the rest is history.”

Fixture
WXV 2
South Africa Womens
08:00
12 Oct 24
Italy Womens
All Stats and Data

Charlie is unafraid to venture into the sensitive subject of body image and how women can feel pressure to look a certain way. Of course men experience this as well, but society at large is often more forgiving of a man with a paunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I had a six pack there is no way I could scrum as well as I do,” Charlie says with a laugh. “No prop in the world has a six pack and that’s OK. I’m not saying I don’t have work to do. I want to get fitter and I know that I need to get fitter.

“But I want to tell girls that it’s OK to look how you look. I am grateful for my strength. I use my strength to push for my country. Why would I not be proud of that?”

That’s not the only reason why she packs down in the scrum. She is the sole bread-winner in her family and provides for her mother and four sisters.

“I think of them whenever I crouch down to scrum,” she says. “Maybe that’s why I’ve never lost a scrum. How could I lose a scrum or give away a penalty when I’m pushing for my family to eat?

“If I don’t keep winning penalties then someone else will come and take my position. And if I lose my position, if I lose my contract, then my family won’t eat. I can’t let that happen.”

As one 11 Bulls Daisies players named in the matchday 23 for the Springbok Women’s final WXV 2 game against Italy on Saturday, Charlie is a full-time professional.

Her conditioning is closely monitored. Her nutritional needs are calculated to the calorie. When she’s not training she is resting and recovering. It is no wonder that the Bulls have swept to consecutive Women’s Premier Division titles with a formidable pack driving the team to glory.

Related

WXV: World Cup tickets and silverware up for grabs in final round

As the teams prepare to chase glory and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification, we take a look at the permutations facing all 18 nations this weekend.

Read Now

That physicality has since been transferred to the Boks where a front-foot game-plan has been implemented and a homage to the men’s so-called Bomb Squad is now a staple of the group.

“I take responsibility for that physicality,” Charlie adds. “We’re out there to cause trouble. We want to land big hits. We want to knock the other team backwards and let them know that we’re South African. That we take this seriously. That playing against us is serious.

“We have a lot of work to do. Our defence [against Australia in a 33-26 defeat in Cape Town] was not great, but we know where we have to improve. But we were happy with how we took on the challenge.

“I’d never played Australia before and they were so fast. It showed me I need to work on my feet and speed and other stuff but I know I didn’t go backwards in the scrum. That will never happen.”

Charlie will start on the bench this weekend and says she is “determined” to see out a win, but, like most voices from the camp, she downplays the importance of this solitary result.

“We’re all about the World Cup [next year in England],” she says. “That’s what we’re all talking about. We’re not afraid to say it. We’ve now started winning and we like the feeling. We want it more. But we also know that we’re building towards something big next year. If we can keep going we’ll do well.

“I’ll keep pushing hard. For my family and for South Africa. For all young girls who want to play rugby. Ya, I can say that I’ll always keep pushing.”

Recommended

What winning WXV 2 title would mean for Jo Yapp’s improving Wallaroos

WXV: ‘Every minute contributes to the betterment of each player'

OPINION

Rugby World Cup qualification would ‘open the door to many other dreams’

EXCLUSIVE

WXV 2: Final round team news as Rollie to win 70th cap in title decider

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

2

Mixed news for two Paris Olympic gold medallists as Kiwi Ferns squad named

3

Stacey Waaka receives another major award in NRLW before sevens return

4

Charlotte Caslick reflects on Australia’s ‘devastating’ Olympics heartbreak

5

‘Dealt a sh*t hand’: Shiray Kaka’s emotional message during injury rehab

6

Rugby World Cup ‘the goal’ as Wallaroo Cecilia Smith joins Western Force

7

The cruel injury that cut SVNS Series rookie’s Olympic dream short

8

Stacey Waaka recognised as one of NRLW’s best before rugby sevens return

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 5 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How you set up the teams is critical and must tap into allegiances somehow or the audience is gone from the start. If the fans ain’t on board the whole show goes nowhere. Logistics are also important, a big sr lesson, and then you can look at how the player resources will operate.


As the Vapor’s once said, I think I’m turning Japanese I really think so… 🎶 🇯🇵 😂

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 12 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ireland played only one non Irish raised player and still beat the World Champions this year. You know as little about Irish rugby as you do about French Rugby

521 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 13 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You!

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 14 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

"Firstly, they will get out on the streets, man the barricades and set up burning road blocks at the drop of a hat. No one tells a Frenchie what to do."


Wrong! They are republicans and egalatarians. If you treat them or people in their community unfairly they will take action to put that right regardless of how many billions you have in the bank. A very admirable trait that many of us timid souls in the anglosphere would do well do observe and emulate.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Both SAs special moves in that game resulted in converted tries. Meanwhile, SA made some miraculous saves including the one handed stop by Etzebeth which could have been game over. Yes, SA won. But must you always attempt to condescend and demean beaten opponents. France played outstanding rugby in that World Cup. That should be respected.

521 Go to comments
A
Athenry 22 minutes ago
Wasps statement as 3 ex-Prem clubs bid to enter Championship

Can't wait for London Irish to rise again - such a joyful, entertaining and thrilling team to follow. But PLEASE don't let the Wallies running the Premiership go for segregated seating! Clive Woodward, how can you be so daft in supporting this idea! The great definer of the civilzed sport of Rugby Union is the cheerful mixing of fans, pints in hand, in the stands applauding great play from both sides and enjoying some banter with a neighbour from another part of the country.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think not sending the latter stage top 14 players is cowardly. It is practical/sensible. I do feel that in other times France would never do that, and perhaps that a reflection on the lower perceived status of NZ rugby globally. France simply don't see the benefit for them. The Irish tour really did serious damage there.


You got England in June. France are sending a weakened team in 2025. I don't see Ireland doing a tour this side of the 2027 RWC at least (maybe longer, relations are not good). It is not clear where NZ are going to get visitors of the highest standards from beyond the RC nations. Stomping feet and calling these nations 'cowards' won't cut it.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
Three changes for Leinster, four for Munster for sold-out URC derby

This will be a record attendance for a URC match (82,300). Showing that the URC and Irish rugby in a very good place.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 37 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I thought the whole debate was about whether he should tour? We'll see how much he plays in November, don't forget that Paps and Ethan have both been injured and Ethan was needed at 6 until Sititi excelled there so we don't know who's really first choice.


BTW I've spotted a huge flaw in the stats. More than half of Cane's minutes have been away against the RWC so we're not comparing like with like.

521 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well he's certainly not as big! But I understand that the real issue is that he's a different type of player from what they're looking for so he needs to develop other parts of his game.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 44 minutes ago
Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

Id there is such a thing as a must win on match day 4 then this is it. Good call replacing the half backs. It did look to me in Johannesburg that Edinburgh were fatigued amplified by the altitude.

1 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
WXV: Beukeboom benched as Canada make nine changes to face England

Of all the nations in the top 10 I feel that Canada has had the greatest improvement over the past year, with Ireland not far behind. BF have slightly slipped, partly due to the improvement of other nations they haven't developed as much. RR still set the standard but it's their strength in depth that sets them apart. Aus are transitioning well now and the USA will always have heart. The other 6N do need more time although France still blow hot and cold and Wales, well I can't see where they are going

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, not really. You're going to get nowhere near the quality of coming up against a Crusader outfit even if you buy every player and transplant it into some new Japanese city (do they have those like China?), that you would the real thing.


Also they are heavily business driven, so the love them some big aussie markets more than having a cool team like the Chiefs to play against (in relation to some ideas made above), and they want the league to stand on it's own feet, to drive it's own future, say he we are arguing the French league should be doing. They don't want the teams funded by companys, they want the American franchise model results, so again, there are more interesting things that might acheive that than just having the best foreign talent filling all their sides.

521 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

1. It’s not on one of your articles. Which is extra special.


2. I had to work the system for that one. Fortunately my kiwi mates haven’t figured it out yet.


It all feels like a hollow victory.

521 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Their market/dollar collapsed, it was all completely separate after that.


Funny I was just on URC site today look to see if we can access the replays and I saw all the team logos with branding on the SA'n ones. Very much what it turned/segregated into in SR too.

521 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, but it was done at a difficult time of course.


Australia weren't as ready. They tried to set it up as an independent comp and invited aussie (and others) teams to join but there was no trust between NZR and RA at that point so they stepped in and blocked their sides from joining. They only just agreed to an independent board this year and ofc things haven't gone well on their side.


Even the new side Moana Pacifika was too rushed to really work well. The plan for them needed to be embedded for a while like the Drua were before they joined SR. Not that I'd think that would be a guarantee that they were a success.


I actually thought COVID was the perfect opportunity to do something simpler, but still with value, like what others suggested locally above. I think a test match level competition like SR is designed for is a very overrated concept and would have welcomed something with like the TOP 14's tradition but on a Div 2 level.

521 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How will you manage in your roles as head of tv contracts for the French and managing editor at RP…???

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Absolutely stunk the joint out on the weekend.


It's just so predictable. Get injured, come back and try to prove you're the man by playing 'catchup' football and trying everything. He looked big, he looked strong, he looked fast, he made it look like boys against men. But every single thing he tried to pull off failed miserably because he's trying to play well above his means. He looked like Ross Taylor trying to slog 6 himself back into record breaking form.


He's just got no nouse on the field, very similar to the Barretts in that respect. Not saying he can't force his way in but there's no way I risk giving this guy even 20 minutes against the big teams incase he was enough to lose the match. He can wait to come back in once he's proved he's playing well (which he hasn't had a chance to do at any point this year due to injury, pretty much mirroring his whole career).

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

What makes you say that?

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have no idea what your talking about. What could be negotiated?

521 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals 14 All Blacks released to play quarter-finals
Search