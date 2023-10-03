Select Edition

‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 20 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Ian Foster explains 'balance' of new look All Blacks team for Uruguay

By Ned Lester
Leicester Fainga'anuku with ball in hand for the All Blacks. Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The All Blacks have named their 23 to face Uruguay in the last round of pool play at the Rugby World Cup, and in doing so, they have struck a fine balance between continuity, rest and opportunity.

The four players who returned from injury against Italy – Tyrel Lomax, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane and Jordie Barrett – have each been named in the starting unit as the quartet re-establishs themselves as first-choice options in their respective positions.

Rest has been handed to the likes of Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and Mark Telea while David Havili is the only player unavailable due to injury with a hamstring niggle. Ethan de Groot is also serving the final game of his suspension after being shown a red card against Namibia.

Dynamic loose forward Ethan Blackadder gets his first crack at World Cup minutes after replacing Emoni Narawa in the squad, coming off the bench along with a nearly entirely Crusaders reserve forward pack. The back reserves are an all Blues affair.

Head coach Ian Foster offered some insight into the selection discussions after the team naming, stating history had informed the decision-making.

“A lot of history, looking at how guys performed consecutive weeks, consecutive Tests, the load that they’ve been carrying,” Foster told media.

“It’s a slightly tighter turnaround for this (game), the pleasing thing is we found, we had a two-week break and we delivered the performance against Italy, so we believe there are some players that respond well to that.

“And clearly, you’re making decisions now to make sure that you’re building the continuity and not taking a step back in the areas we feel we need to grow. But, we’ve also got to make some smart decisions because, let’s face it, we want to do well on Thursday and then we want three more games.

“We want to make sure we have the energy in the tank to do that so it’s getting that balance.”

'That was personal': How the All Blacks found 'ruthless edge' against Italy

Any thoughts of a famous Italy upset over New Zealand were quickly doused in Lyon's pivotal Pool A contest, as the All Blacks ran in 14 tries to remind the rugby world of their pedigree.

Read Now

Foster admits the coaches are “pretty clear” on what their top team looks like, but says there is always room for players to put their hand up.

The team needs a bonus point win to ensure their place in the quarter-finals, but the message is clear and simple.

“Look, we’ve selected the team that we think is best for this game,” Foster added. “It’s obviously a must-win for us and that’s our number one focus.

“Where we’ve made a few tweaks is where we felt maybe some guys didn’t need a hit out, but can still be in great shape because of that.

“I think you see it when you look at the team, there’s a lot of continuity in many aspects.

“Being able to bring the likes of Sam (Cane), Tyrel (Lomax), and Jordie (Barrett), keep their progress coming back, I know they’re really keen in those roles.

“A lot of those changes, I think have got us in a really strong position for this game.”

