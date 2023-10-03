'That was personal': How the All Blacks found 'ruthless edge' against Italy

Any thoughts of a famous Italy upset over New Zealand were quickly doused in Lyon’s pivotal Pool A contest, as the All Blacks ran in 14 tries to remind the rugby world of their pedigree.

After two record losses in the three matches prior, expectations for the All Blacks were varied against an ever-improving Six Nations opponent.

No one, however, not even the All Blacks players themselves expected a 96-17 demolition.

The statement has been made and the quarter-finals are one step closer. The potential matchup is one for the ages.

As it stands, the All Blacks would face Ireland in the quarter-finals. The teams have not played each other since last year’s historic three-game series, where Ireland won their first-ever game and series on New Zealand soil.

While Ireland have well established themselves as an attacking threat against any team, Ian Foster’s side, on the other hand, are still finding ways to get the ball into the hands of their dangermen against physical opposition.

Against Italy, they did just that.

“We have to celebrate the All Blacks,” Former All Black James Parsons told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “Because I’ve sat on here and pumped Ireland up around putting out their best side and dominating, just wiping the floor.

“Italy, everyone was talking them up to win. That was personal. That’s the sort of ruthless edge that may just give them the confidence now that they can go and execute as well as that against a better side in Ireland.”

Initiating that ruthless edge was a greatly improved set piece, specifically lineout. The return of blindside flanker Shannon Frizell was credited as a major influence on the improvement, and so too was forwards coach and former Crusaders guru Jason Ryan.

Frizell has the ability to cover lock and started there for a number of games this season for the Highlanders.

The flow-on effect from the strong set piece was evident early and only improved once the New Zealand bench took the field.

“They were very Crusader-like,” Parsons continued. “I don’t know if it’s Jason Ryan but that variation around that lineout attack was outstanding.

“Shannon Frizell was quite key, his ability in the lineout is quite critical to us being successful at set piece. We ran at 100 per cent.

“There are so many moving parts and it was similar movements, that picture never really changed but the option changed. And that’s when it’s hard defensively: When the triggers and everything is exactly the same every time and you think you’ve got it and then they go and change the point of attack.

“Now, they’ve shown so much that teams will think ‘right, we’ve got to sort out our transition defence, we’ve got to be right around the front’ and then, we can now maul because it just creates that hesitancy.

“Having that innovation is a big, big gain for them and was a good reason where I think they got their mojo going, and I don’t think we’ve seen that.

“It’s been pretty status quo for a while around our lineout attack.”