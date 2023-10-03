Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Mark Telea will be the next World Cup star | The Breakdown

Israel Dagg in 2011 and Nehe Milner-Skudder in 2015 set the Rugby World Cup alight with their special form and ability to create something out of nothing. If the All Blacks are to win in 2023, they need someone to bring that X-factor.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 21 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 29 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

'That was personal': How the All Blacks found 'ruthless edge' against Italy

By Ned Lester
Forwards coach Jason Ryan watches the All Blacks warm up. Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Any thoughts of a famous Italy upset over New Zealand were quickly doused in Lyon’s pivotal Pool A contest, as the All Blacks ran in 14 tries to remind the rugby world of their pedigree.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two record losses in the three matches prior, expectations for the All Blacks were varied against an ever-improving Six Nations opponent.

No one, however, not even the All Blacks players themselves expected a 96-17 demolition.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The statement has been made and the quarter-finals are one step closer. The potential matchup is one for the ages.

As it stands, the All Blacks would face Ireland in the quarter-finals. The teams have not played each other since last year’s historic three-game series, where Ireland won their first-ever game and series on New Zealand soil.

While Ireland have well established themselves as an attacking threat against any team, Ian Foster’s side, on the other hand, are still finding ways to get the ball into the hands of their dangermen against physical opposition.

Against Italy, they did just that.

“We have to celebrate the All Blacks,” Former All Black James Parsons told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “Because I’ve sat on here and pumped Ireland up around putting out their best side and dominating, just wiping the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Italy, everyone was talking them up to win. That was personal. That’s the sort of ruthless edge that may just give them the confidence now that they can go and execute as well as that against a better side in Ireland.”

Related

Sam Cane starts for the All Blacks as Sam Whitelock makes 150th Test

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has returned to start in his first match of the World Cup against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon.

Read Now

Initiating that ruthless edge was a greatly improved set piece, specifically lineout. The return of blindside flanker Shannon Frizell was credited as a major influence on the improvement, and so too was forwards coach and former Crusaders guru Jason Ryan.

Frizell has the ability to cover lock and started there for a number of games this season for the Highlanders.

The flow-on effect from the strong set piece was evident early and only improved once the New Zealand bench took the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were very Crusader-like,” Parsons continued. “I don’t know if it’s Jason Ryan but that variation around that lineout attack was outstanding.

“Shannon Frizell was quite key, his ability in the lineout is quite critical to us being successful at set piece. We ran at 100 per cent.

“There are so many moving parts and it was similar movements, that picture never really changed but the option changed. And that’s when it’s hard defensively: When the triggers and everything is exactly the same every time and you think you’ve got it and then they go and change the point of attack.

“Now, they’ve shown so much that teams will think ‘right, we’ve got to sort out our transition defence, we’ve got to be right around the front’ and then, we can now maul because it just creates that hesitancy.

“Having that innovation is a big, big gain for them and was a good reason where I think they got their mojo going, and I don’t think we’ve seen that.

“It’s been pretty status quo for a while around our lineout attack.”

Recommended

D-Day arrives for fringe All Blacks as Ireland looms on the horizon

FEATURED

'Masterful coaching': Ex All Black sees genius in Nienaber and Erasmus plan

Tyrel Lomax makes 'outstanding' return as 'All Blacks machine' purrs

The All Blacks' bench has something 'no other team' has

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint' Ben Kay: 'South Africa's 2019 World Cup win is England's blueprint'
Search