Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 24 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 31 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Tyrel Lomax makes 'outstanding' return as 'All Blacks machine' purrs

By Ned Lester
Tyrel Lomax of the All Blacks runs through drills during the New Zealand All Blacks captain's run at the National Stadium on October 28, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Having suffered a deep cut on his thigh against the Springboks back in August, Tyrel Lomax made his long-awaited return to action in the All Blacks‘ resounding round-four win over Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As coach Ian Foster’s preferred tighthead prop, Lomax’s absence has been keenly felt in a forward pack under immense pressure ahead of a potential quarter-final date with the winner of the fiercely competitive Pool B.

The 27-year-old Lomax left the field 13 minutes into his side’s record defeat to South Africa before missing another historic loss, this time to France in the Rugby World Cup’s opening match.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Taking the field in the 48th minute against Italy, Lomax and fellow reserve prop Tamaiti Williams immediately asserted themselves on the match, destroying the Italian scrum – much to the delight of scrum coach Greg Feek.

“I thought he was outstanding after the time he’s had off,” Feek said. “And the fact that he couldn’t bend his leg.

“Our medical and S & C staff have done a fantastic job because you’ll know how deep the cut was. Getting him back and giving him the confidence to have that knee do everything it needed to, the progression they structured was world-class.

“His performance was great for what he’s been through. I know after the game his chassis was still out on the field. He was absolutely gone … but in a good way.”

It was a much-improved performance across the field, largely thanks to the platform Lomax and the forwards provided.

“It’s just great to see an All Blacks machine go out and do its business,” Feek continued. “You would have noticed just after halftime we got a bit sloppy. Our discipline was good in that first half and then we slipped off and the Italians were angry and frustrated about how that first half went as well, so they came out fizzed up.

“We weren’t up to our standards. So that’s been a focus for us – to keep building on the Italian game. The key now is to keep growing the smallest parts [of our game] by those micros. The game-plan is pretty cemented, the boys can catch up pretty easily and it’s all about the little things. Getting better is always our mantra.

“I also like the fact that there’s so much competition in this group. People are talking about how do you get the edge or how do you motivate? This is the All Blacks: we’re playing for our country, we’re in a World Cup. But underneath that, there’s that competition for places too.”

Related

The All Blacks' bench has something 'no other team' has

Even with rookies Tamaiti Williams and Cam Roigard on the bench, the impact unit boasted 470 international caps of experience.

Read Now

With just one round remaining before the knockout stages, the competition for selection is in its final phase, making the clash against Uruguay a final audition for minutes in the quarter-final – should the All Blacks retain their place as Pool A runners-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only All Black yet to feature in the tournament is the recently included Ethan Blackadder, a versatile and uncompromising loose forward who joined the squad after the back injury to winger Emoni Narawa forced the youngster to return to New Zealand.

As it stands, the only player who should be unavailable for selection against Los Teros would be Ethan de Groot, who is serving a two-game ban for a dangerous hit on Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen.

Discipline will of course be crucial for every team in the final round of pool play to avoid losing any key players on the eve of the knockouts.

That is one area where the All Blacks have improved, having experienced an abrupt introduction to the standards that would be required of a competing World Cup team.

“We have to hold ourselves accountable to certain things. I hate to say it, but the best thing was the referee coming out (against France) and saying, bang, that’s not good enough. It kind of shook everyone to get things right.

“So we stand by those measurables. That’s how we’ll get better – by focusing on what we can control.”

Recommended

Wayne Smith approach to defence could be All Blacks' secret weapon

FEATURED

New Zealand vs Uruguay: Why Los Teros are not afraid

'Pass that back to Eddie' - Fiji coach's message to Jones over kava comments

New Zealand's esteemed Ranfurly Shield trophy trashed in party rampage

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push One last dark horse for the All Blacks' World Cup push
Search