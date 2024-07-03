'I wouldn't call it safe': Robertson on why there are no debutants in his All Black side

Scott Robertson has explained his thinking behind the first All Blacks side of the year which does not include any debutants despite naming five rookies in the squad.

Pasilio Tosi, Billy Proctor, Cortez Ratima, George Bell and Wallace Sititi will have to wait at least another week to wear the black the jersey for the first time.

The experienced side featured many Test regulars, with fullback Stephen Perofeta the only real surprise, picked ahead of Beauden Barrett and Super Rugby’s form No 15 Ruben Love who has been training with the team.

“I wouldn’t call it safe, just the best team for this Test,” Robertson explained to media.

“Those combinations are really critical and guys with experience, a lot of experience in this team, guys who have played a lot of Tests.

“Got a really strong bench, a very experienced bench which will be critical. Firstly to come in and do their roles, finish a job and make an impact. Officially that’s it, and keep an eye on what’s required in the game.

“When you’ve got Beauden Barrett on the bench, it’s pretty special.”

With Anton Lienert-Brown and Beauden Barrett on the bench, there is a lot of experience for Robertson to call on in the backs, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Luke Jacobson bring plenty up front.

Robertson said he deliberated a lot on the selection of Stephen Perofeta in the No 15 jersey and ultimately went with the Blues playmaker who just completed a title-winning season with the Blues.

“Obviously the experience of 123 Test matches counts for a lot, but also a guy who is in form [Perofeta], good around the high ball, playing great footy,” Robertson said.

“Just two weeks ago was playing in a Test-match level game in a final and Beauden can play his part covering both 10 and 15.”

Returning halfback TJ Perenara is one of the stories of the season, returning from injury and taking over the starting role at the Hurricanes once Cam Roigard went down with a serious injury.

The 32-year-old will line up for his 84th Test in Dunedin, but just his 22nd start after forming a 1-2 punch with Aaron Smith for most of his international career.

Robertson said Perenara had played himself into the role after a sensational season with the Hurricanes.

“He’s picked himself, he’s on form,” he said on his No 9.

“He’s a competitor you know, 80 Test matches in, he’s played a lot and been around, he’s the quarter we needed. He’s owned a lot of this week and what’s required.

“He’s a Test match footballer.”

For Robertson personally, he said the focus has been solely on the rugby as they have narrowed in on nailing this Test. He will enjoy the moment once the game arrives, but has been tying the week into his theme.

“Each Test match has it’s own little storyline and theme,” he explained.

“Sir Ted actually text me last night and said all the best, his career started 20 years ago down here in the same place [Dunedin]. So a nice little touch from him, and he had a hell of a career didn’t he?

“The legacy part, and the importance of this Test, and getting it right.”