The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

The in-camp Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Rugby Photographer of the Year wants your entries

Summer Nations Series to trial major new card system

Why Sam Whitelock is as hungry as ever to play for the All Blacks

Ian Foster on France and Ireland | The Breakdown

The All Blacks coaching group have spent the past few weeks in Europe attending Six Nations matches amongst other tasks. Head coach Ian Foster delivered his verdict on the form of World Cup favourites France and Ireland.

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 17 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 41 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

International

‘Better Never Rests’: How the All Blacks are inspiring college football champions

By Finn Morton
All Black Captain Sam Cane leads the Haka during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Brett Phibbs-Pool/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the best team in College Football over the last two years, and they’re preparing to begin their quest for a historic three-peat.

But, with legendary coach Kirby Smart at the helm, the ‘Dawgs’ looked beyond American Football in order to get better.

The National Collegiate Champions “studied” the All Blacks for six weeks.

Looking to manage complacency during the upcoming season, Kirby and the Bulldogs adopted the All Blacks’ mantra of “Better Never Rests.”

“This year we studied the New Zealand All Blacks, the most successful sports team in the history of teams,” Smart top reporters at a recent media opportunity in Nashville.

“Over 100 years, they have had the highest winning percentage.

“We took a deep dive, we took six weeks. We took a title and a mantra from them and studied those things for six weeks because we don’t want complacency. They’ve done it better than anyone else.

“One of their big mantras is ‘Better Never Rests.’”

Georgia won their first of two National Collegiate Football Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium last year when they ended Alabama’s pursuit of consecutive crowns.

The 33-18 win at the home of the Indianapolis Colts was the start of something special. The following year, the Bulldogs beat the TCU Horned Frogs by a staggering 58 points.

In front of more than 72,000 supporters, the Dawgs had etched their name into collegiate football history.

But they want more. Better Never Rests.

“We believe that. Those are strong words now when you think about them. Think deeply about it. Better Never Rests. Our kids understand it, our kids have learned it,” he added, as reported by allblacks.com.

“What drives us for this season is intrinsic motivation. We’re not going to be controlled by outside narratives and what people say, and who is going to be the quarterback.

“The intrinsic motivation comes from within and what we decide we want to do. This team is still defining itself.”

This isn’t the first time that a successful American Football side has turned to the All Blacks for guidance, either.

Back in 2017, Super Bowl coach Dan Quinn – who had taken the Atlanta Falcons to one of the biggest games in team sports – revealed that he’d been inspired by the book “Legacy.”

Author James Kerr takes the reader deep into the ethos of the All Blacks – looking at various mantras including sweeping the sheds.

The benchmark that the All Blacks set during their dynastic period of success, clearly, goes well beyond the world of rugby union.

