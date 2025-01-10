Glasgow book play-off spot with statement win over Racing 92

Glasgow secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup after scoring five tries at home to defeat Racing 92 29-19.

Franco Smith’s side ran in four scores to secure the bonus point before the interval and led 22-7 at the break.

Rory Darge added a fifth in the second period before Matt Fagerson’s yellow card allowed Racing to add on two more late consolation tries.

Glasgow took an early lead after Josh McKay’s break carried them beyond the Racing backline with the ball going via Tom Jordan to George Horne who dived over.

The scrum-half departed for a head injury assessment shortly afterwards – he failed it and did not return – but Warriors continued to attack with intensity and soon claimed a second try.

Horne’s replacement, Jamie Dobie, scored after Fagerson had made a powerful line break to burst clear of the Racing defence before feeding Dobie for a simple score.

Glasgow soon added a third score as Racing’s resistance crumbled.

It was their backs who again delivered it, with Sione Tuipulotu, Jordan and McKay all involved before the ball went wide to Sebastian Cancelliere whose pace carried him comfortably to the line.

Jordan replaced Horne as Glasgow’s place kicker but struck two conversion efforts in succession against the post.

That kept Racing within touching distance and they finally got on the board with a try late in the opening period.

Antoine Gibert was the creator with a cross-field kick that hung in the air long enough for Vinaya Habosi to grab and carry over the line.

Glasgow, though, ended the half on top to claim their fourth score and the bonus point with it.

It went the way of Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain bolting on to a pass from Darge off the back of the line-out and bulldozing his way over the line.

The second half was less eventful as both teams tired and errors started to creep in with Glasgow unable to take advantage of their territorial dominance.

A fifth score, however, ended any possibility of a Racing comeback as the maul drove Darge over the line to dot down.

Fagerson was then shown a yellow card for slapping the ball away and the visitors took advantage to score twice late on through Lee-Marvin Mazibuko and Tristan Tedder.