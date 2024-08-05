Former Wallaby brands Wales 'second tier' opposition

Former Wallabies flanker Jeff Miller has branded Wales as a ‘second tier’ side in an interview with South African publication Rapport.

Miller made his debut for Australia in 1986 and went to earn 26 caps for the Wallabies between 1986 and 1991.

The 62-year-old was quizzed on the chances of the revamped Wallabies at this year’s Rugby Championship. The side who struggled under former head coach Eddie Jones are currently unbeaten under new head coach Joe Schmidt.

Despite last year’s disastrous Rugby World Cup where the Wallabies got grouped, many in Aussie rugby circles are feeling optimistic heading into the Rugby Championship.

Miller, however, is not convinced that the winning start to the Schmidt regime can be seen as a bell weather for the tournament. He dismissed Australia’s opponents to date, including Wales and Georgia, as ‘second tier’ opposition.

“Winning three Tests in a row will give the men a bit of confidence, but it was really against second-tier teams,” Miller Rapport. “I would like to see them be competitive but I think the Springboks and All Blacks will have all the advantages of combinations and also be a more physical presence.”

Given Wales’ dire run of results, maybe ‘second tier’ status might be such an unreasonable claim. Wales were beaten 41-13 by South Africa at Twickenham in June, before losing the opening Test against Australia 25-16 in Sydney and again 36-28 at AAMI Park a week later. It was their ninth consecutive Test defeat.

Wales’ last Test match win was against Georgia in a pool game at the 2023 World Cup ten months ago, with a narrow victory over the Queensland Reds the only bright spot in an otherwise abysmal 2024.

Miller also downplayed the idea that the Wallabies would be in contention to win the Rugby Championship.

“I think we are starting to see improvements in our structures in attack and defence,” he said.

“But I wouldn’t say the Wallabies are now real contenders for the Rugby Championship.”