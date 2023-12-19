Ex-Junior Wallabies star Will Harrison opens up on ‘frustrating’ injury battles

In a team full of emerging superstars, flyhalf Will Harrison was named to start in the Junior Wallabies’ No. 10 jersey ahead of the World Rugby U20s Championship Final in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running out in the gold jersey alongside backrowers Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight, wing Mark Nawaqanitawase and playmaker Noah Lolesio, Harrison seemed destined for higher honours.

But after a promising start to his Super Rugby career with the NSW Waratahs, injuries have stalled Harrison’s development, growth and potential as a talented first-five within Australian rugby.

Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

Harrison has spent a significant period on the sidelines. The 24-year-old sustained a serious knee injury – hurting his MCL, ACL and a patella tendon – during his last outing in sky blue.

Playing against the Chiefs in Super Round last year, Harrison went down with the disastrous injury. While the New South Welshman has returned to rugby, he wasn’t out of the injury woods just yet.

“I had my first game back in an ‘A’ game against the Melbourne Rebels. I played pretty well but injured my toe so that set me back for another four weeks,” Harrison told Rugby.com.au.

“I wanted to play Shute Shield to push my case and then my knee went on me against midway through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely knew straightaway with the way it went on me. Instantly my mindset was, ‘It is what it is.’ I could have gone one way and dragged a lot of people around me through the mud or I could have taken it was a positive as I could be and make a really challenge out of it.

“It’s frustrating but going through a bit of adversity, it’s a case of what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. It’s been a challenge both mentally and physically but I feel like I’ve grown through the challenge and I’m really looking forward to having a good year next year.”

Harrison has used these setbacks for good as the flyhalf eyes a return to the ‘Tahs’ lineup in 2024, and he has a golden opportunity to make his mark if the former Junior Wallaby can take the field.

While Wallaby Ben Donaldson made the move out west to the Force after the Tahs chose not to re-sign him, the NSW franchise has shown immense faith in Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison was offered a new contract by the Waratahs – a gleaming endorsement that the young playmaker is the man to lead NSW’s attack for the years to come.

“I’m stoked to be staying home for another year and I appreciate the support they’ve shown me over the past years with the rehab. I’m looking to pay them back next year,” Harrison said.

“After seeing what’s happened in the last couple of months in the rugby landscape, it’s definitely driven me towards bigger aspirations, not just in the Waratah jersey but playing for Australia. It’s still a massive goal of mine and definitely an itch I need to scratch.

“In my first year of 2020, I was in the squad and got to travel with the team and learnt a lot from that experience.

“Having two of three years now riddled with injury, I’m more keen than ever to get back out there, not only for the Tahs but hopefully higher honours.”