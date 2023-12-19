Los Pumas announce Felipe Contepomi as new head coach

Puma Number 585 is taking charge of his former team in 2024, with Argentina unveiling Felipe Contepomi as their next head coach on Monday evening.

The former Los Pumas captain made his professional head coaching debut in 2015 with the Argentina XV, before taking assistant roles with the Jaguares, Leinster and most recently, Los Pumas.

As an assistant under the departing Michael Cheika, Contepomi helped guide Argentina to a fourth-place finish at the Rugby World Cup and inherits a squad with many hugely promising young talents.

The dynamic form of his burgeoning stars will likely see new opportunity when the former playmaker and attack guru takes the helm.

Contepomi noted the experience of the recent World Cup, in addition to the four World Cups the 46-year-old played in during his 15-year international career, as inspiration for the next era of Los Pumas rugby.

“I had the honour of assisting Michael Cheika in the implementation of a sporting project that challenged and excited us as part of a great Argentine rugby team,” Contepomi said of his appointment.

“For this reason, I accept the opportunity bestowed on me by the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) to continue working towards the desired goal, the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

🏉 Puma Nº #585 🧢 87 caps con Los Pumas (entre 1998 y 2013) 🫡 Capitán de Los Pumas entre 2008 y 2011 👉 Se retiró en Newman en 2014

The announcement comes as something of a surprise given it was previously reported that Contepomi’s predecessor, Michael Cheika, was likely to stay in the role.

Cheika’s status remains a mystery at this point. Just weeks ago Argentine Rugby Union president Gabriel Travaglini revealed to Ole Rugby that both parties were interested in extending Cheika’s contract.

“We proposed to Cheika that he train until the end of the World Cup and organise the staff,” he said.

“He complied with that and intends to stay, so now we are analysing it. We are making the best effort to have the best structure to face the next World Cup.”

At that point in time, it was considered to be “just a matter of numbers” that stood between Cheika and a new deal being signed.

Upon announcing Cheika’s successor, Travaglini said: “Personally, and on behalf of the entire Argentine Rugby Union, I want to thank Michael Cheika for this path that we traveled together. His professionalism, passion and dedication to Argentine rugby is something we will remember forever.

“Today we are convinced that Felipe (Contepomi) is the right person for this new road to Australia 2027. Welcome Felipe, we wish you the best and we accompany you in this great challenge that is to be the coach of Los Pumas”