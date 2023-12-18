Caelan Doris commits to Ireland and Leinster with long-term deal

Ireland will keep hold of No8 Caelan Doris until the next World Cup after the Leinster forward signed a contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union until 2027 this week.

This new deal comes days after Ireland head coach Andy Farrell also committed to the team until the 2027 World Cup, and he will be pleased to have one of his star players on board until then in Doris. The 25-year-old was named Ireland men’s players’ player of the year in 2023 and was also selected in World Rugby’s dream team following a year where Ireland won a Grand Slam and reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 36-cap international has also been pivotal to Leinster since making his debut in 2018, winning Pro14 titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

After signing the new deal, Doris said: “I am delighted to sign this contract extension and look forward to continuing my journey at home in Ireland with Leinster over the coming seasons.

“It has been a dream come true to play in ambitious environments at club and international levels and I believe that the best is yet to come, both for me personally and as a collective. I am hugely excited about what the future has to offer and would like to thank all those who have helped me in my career to date.”

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora added: “The IRFU is committed to attracting and retaining the highest playing and coaching talent and we are delighted that Caelan has signed this new deal. Since making his debut for Ireland three years ago Caelan has proved himself as a world-class performer, and today’s announcement is testament to his growing reputation and high standing both here in Ireland and internationally. Caelan is a leader who has displayed a consistently high level of performance and I have no doubt that he will aim to reach higher levels in the coming years.”