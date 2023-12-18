Wallabies watch: Michael Cheika back on the market

Michael Cheika’s time as Los Pumas head coach has come to an end, with the team announcing his successor in former star Felipe Contepomi.

It’s an interesting development given the vacancy of the Wallabies head coach role, and while it was initially unclear whether Cheika had taken another job within the Argentine system, comments from the 56-year-old have since implied he will be departing the country altogether.

It was just weeks ago when the Argentine Rugby Union president, Gabriel Travaglini, insisted talks with Cheika were progressing positively in regards to a new contract that would see Cheika remain head coach, with just “some numbers” to be worked out.

However, Monday saw Travaglini release a statement with some parting words.

“Personally, and on behalf of the entire Argentine Rugby Union, I want to thank Michael Cheika for this path that we travelled together,” he said. “His professionalism, passion and dedication to Argentine rugby is something we will remember forever.

“Today we are convinced that Felipe (Contepomi) is the right person for this new road to Australia 2027. Welcome Felipe, we wish you the best and we accompany you in this great challenge that is to be the coach of Los Pumas”

Cheika’s comments help paint the picture of his departure and confirm his status as a gun for hire.

“I want to thank all Argentines for these wonderful years together, as well as the UAR, the staff and the players for having trusted me for this challenge.

“Having been the head coach of Los Pumas fills me with pride and is one of the experiences that I enjoyed the most in my career as a coach. Although I was born in Australia, a large part of me will be Argentina. I am convinced that Felipe and his staff are going to lead the team in the best way.”

Cheika’s credentials, along with his newfound availability, make him a top option for the Wallabies, who appear to have been comfortable taking their time to find the right candidate – perhaps waiting patiently for Cheika’s status to be confirmed.

An experienced and local head like Cheika’s would tick all the boxes for Rugby Australia, who are in desperate need of stability during their major shift in governance and program structure.

Former head coach Eddie Jones was enlisted with the aim of overseeing something of a reset in the Australian game, with the hopes of centralisation at the core of the union’s vision for the future.

The recently ousted Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan’s departure adds spice to the Cheika-return recipe, as it’s possible Cheika shared the state union’s distrust in McLennan.

With that potential obstacle cleared, there is a clear runway for Cheika’s homecoming, and the 2015 World Cup silver medalist has been transparent about his desire to partake in the 2027 Rugby World Cup taking place on Australian soil.

“I’m still on with the (Lebanon) Cedars (rugby league team) and there’s a World Cup that will be in Australia, I think, in 2026 before the Rugby World Cup in 2027. I’m looking forward to being involved in both of those – one way or another,” he recently told The Roar.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham appears to still be in the running for the job, while Leicester Tigers’ Dan McKellar has implied he will be staying put in his new role. Rumours have swirled about Andy Friend, former Springboks coach Jake White, and even recent New Zealand assistant Joe Schmidt.

Cheika’s stature in the game and knowledge of the Australian system though make him a prime candidate, whose convenient availability cannot be overlooked.

Should Cheika reassume the Wallabies’ reins, he would return to the role he gave up in 2019 having lifted Argentina to two historic wins over the All Blacks in addition to wins over both Australia and England. He would also return perhaps with more public compassion for his results during the latter end of that previous stint in green and gold.

Rugby Australia’s interest in Cheika’s services must be considered a given, but the question would be whether Cheika would be willing to take on a role that involves so much more than just leading the national team.

Eddie Jones’ aforementioned and historically unsuccessful appointment included the job of overseeing the Wallaroos program, something that Jones admitted took a back seat during his short-lived tenure.

Any preference of Cheika’s to take up a more specific role would be understandable given the scale of the undertaking, and the appointment of new full-time Wallaroos head coach Jo Yapp.

Rugby Australia’s recent desire to hire a countryman to lead the Wallaby charge would be fulfilled by Cheika’s return, and Australian fans can only hope that it’s the man’s devotion to the game he loves in the country he loves that brings him back home to steer the Wallabies through a pivotal moment in Australian rugby.